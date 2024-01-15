en English
Man Redeems 1997 Pepsi Promotion, Ignites ’90s Nostalgia and New Spice Girls Fans

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:16 am EST
In an unexpected turn of events, Euan Robertson, a 37-year-old father, stumbled upon 20 pink ringpulls from Pepsi cans he had collected back in 1997. The ringpulls were part of a promotional offer from Pepsi, enabling anyone who collected them to receive a limited edition Spice Girls CD. The CD, ‘Step To Me,’ was exclusively available through this promotion and was never sold in stores.

Rediscovering a Piece of the Past

Robertson discovered the pink ringpulls stowed away in an old box of Lego. In a jesting spirit, he reached out to Pepsi via Twitter, inquiring if the promotion was still alive. In a delightful surprise, Pepsi responded with an affirmative, honoring their two-decade-old promotion and promptly shipped the exclusive Spice Girls CD to him.

Reliving the ’90s

Although not an ardent fan of the Spice Girls, Robertson found himself enjoying the CD in his car, since he no longer owns a regular CD player. The track ‘Step To Me’ evoked a sense of nostalgia, a throwback to the ’90s era of girl power. However, he found the remixes on the CD a touch dated.

Spreading the Spice

Despite his lukewarm fandom, Robertson’s family, namely his wife and daughter, have now become Spice Girls enthusiasts. The three of them have been regularly listening to Spice Girls’ music on Spotify, thereby keeping the spirit of girl power alive in 2024.

Music United Kingdom
Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

