Artists/Artwork

Machine Gun Kelly Defends Controversial Razor Blade Guitar, Makes Generous Offer to Travis Kelce

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:53 am EST
Machine Gun Kelly Defends Controversial Razor Blade Guitar, Makes Generous Offer to Travis Kelce

In an intriguing turn of events, pop-punk icon Machine Gun Kelly, colloquially known as MGK, has staunchly defended the design of his razor blade-shaped guitar. This creation, aptly named “Razor Blade,” was brought to life in collaboration with Schecter Guitars. In the face of mounting criticism, MGK stood firm, stating that art is, and will always be, open to interpretation.

The Razor Blade Controversy

Since its unveiling, the guitar has sparked a wave of controversy, with many critics alleging that its design glorifies cutting or references drug use. Machine Gun Kelly, however, took to Twitter to defend his creation, expressing his disappointment at the way he’s being perceived. He clarified that the design was a tribute to his album, “Tickets To My Downfall,” and his tumultuous 20s. Priced at $1,499, the guitar is currently available for purchase on Schecter’s website.

MGK: Misunderstood Artist or Insensitive Innovator?

Despite the criticism, MGK maintains that his design is misunderstood and that true art is always open for interpretation. He argues that the Razor Blade is not intended to be taken literally, but as an abstract representation of his past experiences and his music. The title track of his album, where he sings, ‘I use a razor to take off the edge, ‘Jump off the ledge,’ they said,’ served as the inspiration for the guitar’s design.

MGK’s Philanthropic Gesture

In separate news, MGK has also garnered attention for his generous offer to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. The musician offered $500,000 to Kelce to play for the Cleveland Browns, pledging to match this amount in donations to their respective high schools, as well as promising daily breakfast and coffee delivery from his restaurant. However, Kelce, while touched by the gesture, reaffirmed his commitment to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Artists/Artwork Music United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

