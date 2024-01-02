en English
Luke Combs to Ignite Beaver Stadium with his ‘Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old’ Tour

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:08 pm EST
Luke Combs to Ignite Beaver Stadium with his ‘Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old’ Tour

Grammy-winning country music star, Luke Combs, is set to enthral audience at the iconic Beaver Stadium, State College, on April 27, 2024, as part of his much-anticipated “Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old” tour. The event is scheduled to kick off at 5:45 p.m., promising an evening of memorable performances and heart-stirring melodies.

Star-Studded Lineup at Beaver Stadium

The concert will feature not only the stellar performance of Luke Combs but also the musical prowess of fellow musicians, namely Jordan Davis, Mitchell Tenpenny, Drew Parker, and Colby Acuff. Together, these artists are expected to present a vibrant and varied setlist, blending their most memorable songs with their recent work, offering fans an unforgettable musical journey.

Grange Park’s Special Accommodation Offer

In a supportive gesture to the concertgoers, Grange Park, the site of the Centre County Grange Fair, is offering RV accommodations. These sites will be equipped with essential amenities, including electricity and water, making it a comfortable option for the attendees who wish to stay longer or overnight. More details about this unique offer can be found on the Grange Park website.

Ticket Details and More

For those eager to secure their place at this much-awaited event, tickets and additional information are available on Luke Combs’ official online platform. Fans might also have the opportunity to purchase merchandise at the venue, and VIP meet and greet tickets might be available, adding an extra layer of excitement to this musically charged evening.

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

