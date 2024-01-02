Luke Combs to Ignite Beaver Stadium with his ‘Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old’ Tour

Grammy-winning country music star, Luke Combs, is set to enthral audience at the iconic Beaver Stadium, State College, on April 27, 2024, as part of his much-anticipated “Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old” tour. The event is scheduled to kick off at 5:45 p.m., promising an evening of memorable performances and heart-stirring melodies.

Star-Studded Lineup at Beaver Stadium

The concert will feature not only the stellar performance of Luke Combs but also the musical prowess of fellow musicians, namely Jordan Davis, Mitchell Tenpenny, Drew Parker, and Colby Acuff. Together, these artists are expected to present a vibrant and varied setlist, blending their most memorable songs with their recent work, offering fans an unforgettable musical journey.

Grange Park’s Special Accommodation Offer

In a supportive gesture to the concertgoers, Grange Park, the site of the Centre County Grange Fair, is offering RV accommodations. These sites will be equipped with essential amenities, including electricity and water, making it a comfortable option for the attendees who wish to stay longer or overnight. More details about this unique offer can be found on the Grange Park website.

Ticket Details and More

For those eager to secure their place at this much-awaited event, tickets and additional information are available on Luke Combs’ official online platform. Fans might also have the opportunity to purchase merchandise at the venue, and VIP meet and greet tickets might be available, adding an extra layer of excitement to this musically charged evening.