en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Mexico

Luke Bryan Gears Up for Annual Crash My Playa Event in Cancun

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:41 pm EST
Luke Bryan Gears Up for Annual Crash My Playa Event in Cancun

As the winter chill envelops Nashville, country music sensation Luke Bryan is turning the temperature up with his annual Crash My Playa event. Set in the sun-kissed landscapes of Riviera Cancun, Mexico, from January 17 to January 20, the festival offers a warm escape for Bryan and his fans. More than a music event, Crash My Playa has evolved into a cherished tradition that blends invigorating music with beachside entertainment.

Star-Studded Lineup

The Crash My Playa 2024 is not just another stop in the tour. It is an experience. The event promises a lineup of prolific artists, including Dierks Bentley, Jelly Roll, and Eddie Montgomery from the iconic duo Montgomery Gentry. Joining them on stage will be Dustin Lynch, Jon Pardi, Bailey Zimmerman, Jon Langston, Ernest, and Ashley Cooke. These artists, each a force in their own right, will converge on the stage at the Moon Palace Golf & Spa Resort, transforming the Cancun air with their riveting performances.

Bryan’s Excitement

Luke Bryan is particularly excited about performing alongside Eddie Montgomery, one-half of the Montgomery Gentry duo. His anticipation reflects his admiration for the artists sharing the stage with him and his commitment to delivering a memorable experience for the attendees. As he looks back at 2023 and forward to the Crash My Playa event, Bryan also expresses his intention to strike a better balance between work and personal life in 2024.

The Road Ahead

While the specific details of his upcoming 2024 tour remain under wraps, Bryan confirms that there will indeed be a tour following the Crash My Playa event. This assurance is enough to keep the fans on their toes, anticipating more electrifying performances from the country music star. As Bryan prepares to set the stage ablaze in Cancun, the world waits, ready to crash his playa.

0
Mexico Music
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

31 Migrants Abducted in Mexico: A Harrowing Tale of Human Trafficking

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Bachelorette's Bryan Abasolo Files for Divorce from Rachel Lindsay

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Miami Heat Suffers Loss to Clippers: Jaquez Shines Amid Defensive Struggles

By Salman Khan

Mexican Actress Ana Ofelia Murguía, Voice of 'Mama Coco', Dies at 90

By BNN Correspondents

Valladolid and Izamal: A Tale of Two Towns and their Tourism Triumph ...
@Business · 2 hours
Valladolid and Izamal: A Tale of Two Towns and their Tourism Triumph ...
heart comment 0
The Entanglement of Drug Cartels in Texas: An Evolving Threat

By María Alejandra Trujillo

The Entanglement of Drug Cartels in Texas: An Evolving Threat
Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua Announces Conference Call for Q4 2023 Earnings Results

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua Announces Conference Call for Q4 2023 Earnings Results
GCC, S.A.B. de C.V. to Host Conference Call on Q4 2023 Earnings

By María Alejandra Trujillo

GCC, S.A.B. de C.V. to Host Conference Call on Q4 2023 Earnings
Canadian Travelers Flock to Cancun Amid Winter Months

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Canadian Travelers Flock to Cancun Amid Winter Months
Latest Headlines
World News
Stefanos Tsitsipas: On and Off the Court at Wimbledon
27 seconds
Stefanos Tsitsipas: On and Off the Court at Wimbledon
NBA Mock Draft Update: Matas Buzelis Emerges as New Top Prospect
35 seconds
NBA Mock Draft Update: Matas Buzelis Emerges as New Top Prospect
Dark Money Threatening Global Democracies: A Look at 2024 Elections
55 seconds
Dark Money Threatening Global Democracies: A Look at 2024 Elections
House Freedom Caucus Prioritizes Border Security for 2024 under New Chairman Bob Good
1 min
House Freedom Caucus Prioritizes Border Security for 2024 under New Chairman Bob Good
Emma Paton's Bold Fashion Statements Steal the Show at PDC World Darts Championship
1 min
Emma Paton's Bold Fashion Statements Steal the Show at PDC World Darts Championship
New Year, New Faces: New Palestine Town Council Begins 2024 with Fresh Composition
1 min
New Year, New Faces: New Palestine Town Council Begins 2024 with Fresh Composition
Michael Hudson Discusses Geopolitics, BRICS, and Economic Apartheid
1 min
Michael Hudson Discusses Geopolitics, BRICS, and Economic Apartheid
Kansas City Royals on the Verge of a Potential Downtown Shift
2 mins
Kansas City Royals on the Verge of a Potential Downtown Shift
Political Showdown: Haley's Super PAC Targets DeSantis Amid Iowa Ad Wars
2 mins
Political Showdown: Haley's Super PAC Targets DeSantis Amid Iowa Ad Wars
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
3 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
3 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
3 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
3 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
3 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
3 hours
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
4 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
4 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
4 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app