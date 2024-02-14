Love Songs: Melodious Journey with Bemidji Symphony Orchestra

This Sunday, February 18th, the Bemidji Symphony Orchestra invites you to embark on a melodious journey through the 'Love Songs of the Big Screen'. The concert, taking place at the Bemidji High School Auditorium, promises an enchanting evening filled with iconic movie scores that have stirred our hearts for generations.

A Symphony of Love: Timeless Tunes from the Silver Screen

As the curtain rises, prepare to be swept away by the soaring strings and poignant piano notes of some of Hollywood's most enduring love themes. From the haunting beauty of 'Casablanca' to the interstellar affection in 'E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial', each piece has been carefully selected to evoke the full gamut of romantic emotions.

The First Act: Epic Love Stories Set to Music

The initial half of the program will showcase the grandeur of epic love stories. Among these selections is the Flying Theme from 'E.T.', a heartwarming composition that encapsulates the bond between a boy and his otherworldly friend. Also featured is the Prelude and Lara's Theme from 'Dr. Zhivago', a sweeping melody that underscores the film's tragic romance.

Other highlights include Unchained Melody from 'Ghost', a song that continues to resonate with audiences long after its release, and an abridged version of Tchaikovsky's Romeo and Juliet Overture, a timeless testament to the power of young love.

The Second Act: Lighthearted Love Tunes

Following a brief intermission, the orchestra will return with a lighter selection of love songs. These tunes, drawn from beloved films like 'Beauty and the Beast', 'The Sound of Music', 'Rocky', and 'The Lion King', will leave you humming and tapping your feet.

Accessible to All: Sharing the Language of Music

In line with its mission to make orchestral music accessible to all, the Bemidji Symphony Orchestra has priced tickets affordably. They can be purchased online or at Lueken's Village Foods locations, as well as at the door on the day of the concert. This event aims to be an inclusive celebration of love, transcending age and background through the universal language of music.

So, mark your calendars for Sunday, February 18th, and join us at the Bemidji High School Auditorium for an unforgettable evening of 'Love Songs of the Big Screen'. Let the Bemidji Symphony Orchestra weave a tapestry of romance, nostalgia, and joy, reminding us once again of the power of music to touch our hearts and stir our souls.