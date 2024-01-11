en English
Lonnie Holley: A Symphony of Improvisation at Next Stage Arts

By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:11 am EST
Lonnie Holley: A Symphony of Improvisation at Next Stage Arts

Lonnie Holley, an artist who defies categorization, will perform his distinctive, improvisational music at Next Stage Arts in Putney on Friday, January 19. Unshackled by formal training and guided by an unyielding creative spirit, Holley, now in his mid-70s, has been channeling his experiences and observations into an array of artistic expressions since 1979. His repertoire spans music, drawing, painting, sculpture, photography, performance, and filmmaking, all punctuated by his improvisational brilliance.

From Found Objects to Prestigious Exhibitions

Holley’s narrative sculptures, fashioned from found materials, have found a place in esteemed locations, including the Metropolitan Museum of Art and the White House Rose Garden. These unconventional art pieces manifest his unique perspective, transforming discarded objects into visual narratives that speak volumes.

Unorthodox Musical Journey

Holley’s music career, marked by spontaneous compositions, took flight in 2006 with improvisational vocal recordings in an Alabama church. Since 2012, he has released six albums, featuring collaborations with artists like Bon Iver and Michael Stipe of REM. His music, always evolving, has taken him on extensive tours across the U.S. and around the world.

Mourning [A] BLKstar: The Perfect Backing Band

In the upcoming performance, Holley will be backed by Mourning [A] BLKstar, a band renowned for its blend of live instrumentation and hip-hop production that showcases the African Diaspora. This collaboration promises to create a rich sonic experience that complements Holley’s improvisational artistry.

Despite a challenging early life, as outlined in the 2023 podcast ‘Unreformed: The Story of the Alabama Industrial School for Negro Children’, and a severe childhood accident, Holley’s work exudes hope and understanding. Today, he continues to create and share multiple pieces of music daily from his home in Atlanta, Georgia, a testament to his relentless creativity. Matt Arnett, son of art dealer William Arnett, has been instrumental in recognizing and nurturing Holley’s musical talents.

Whether it’s through his sculptures or his music, Holley continues to inspire and innovate, his creative legacy serving as a beacon for artists venturing off the beaten path.

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

