en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Music

Lodge Solar-Power Speaker 4 Series 2: A Revolution in Outdoor Audio Experiences

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:00 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 5:02 am EST
Lodge Solar-Power Speaker 4 Series 2: A Revolution in Outdoor Audio Experiences

Imagine a world where your favorite music accompanies your outdoor adventures without the need for cumbersome cords or a constant power source. This dream is now a reality with the introduction of the Lodge Solar-Power Speaker 4 Series 2, a marvel in portable Bluetooth speaker technology. Designed to elevate your alfresco audio experiences, this device isn’t just a speaker; it’s a testament to the progression of sound technology.

Uncompromised Sound Quality

Equipped with a 50-watt amplifier and a 3/4″ tuned dome tweeter, the Lodge Solar-Power Speaker 4 Series 2 supports high-frequency sounds and a rapid 24-bit/96 KHz sampling rate. This ensures the delivery of crisp and crystal-clear audio, immersing you in the rhythm and beats of your favorite tunes.

A Pioneering Design

This speaker’s build quality is noteworthy. It’s engineered to operate in a wide range of temperatures, from 0 to 46 degrees Celsius. With an IP66 rating for water and dust resistance, it’s essentially a weatherproof wonder, capable of withstanding the elements while delivering exceptional sound quality.

Powering Through the Day

The Lodge Solar-Power Speaker 4 Series 2 goes beyond conventional power sources. It features durable solar panels for continuous play during sunny conditions. But the real game-changer is its 10,000mAh lithium-ion battery. This power-packed component offers an impressive 15 hours of playback time after dark or on cloudy days, ensuring your music never stops.

Revolutionizing Connectivity

Additionally, this speaker supports stereo mode connectivity, allowing up to 30 units to sync for an expansive audio experience. This feature adds a whole new dimension to group outings and parties, enveloping everyone in the same immersive soundscape.

With a price tag of US$399, the Lodge Solar-Power Speaker 4 Series 2 offers exceptional value when compared to similar products like the JBL Boombox 3. It’s not just a speaker; it’s a revolution in portable sound technology, leading the charge in outdoor audio experiences.

0
Music Science & Technology United States
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Music

See more
13 mins ago
Bugle and Olaf Blackwood's 'Heart Too Clean' Captures Essence of Unreturned Love
In a harmonious fusion of talent and experience, Bugle, a revered Jamaican artist, and Grammy-nominated singer Olaf Blackwood unleashed their new single, ‘Heart Too Clean’ last Friday. Their auspicious collaboration has sparked vibrant excitement in the music industry, with their unified musical prowess crafting an undeniably ‘pure and authentic’ sound and message. ‘Heart Too Clean’:
Bugle and Olaf Blackwood's 'Heart Too Clean' Captures Essence of Unreturned Love
Nmixx Unveils Second EP 'Fe3O4: Break': A Leap into 'Nmixx Pop'
2 hours ago
Nmixx Unveils Second EP 'Fe3O4: Break': A Leap into 'Nmixx Pop'
Ieshaan Sehgaal Unveils a Fresh Persona in New Track 'Fer Milange'
2 hours ago
Ieshaan Sehgaal Unveils a Fresh Persona in New Track 'Fer Milange'
Visually Impaired Singer Nigy Boy Achieves Viral Success with 'Continent'
14 mins ago
Visually Impaired Singer Nigy Boy Achieves Viral Success with 'Continent'
Prince's 'Purple Rain' to Re-emerge on Broadway: A Stage Musical in Development
39 mins ago
Prince's 'Purple Rain' to Re-emerge on Broadway: A Stage Musical in Development
BNXN's Unwavering Resolve: 'I Will Do Whatever It Takes'
2 hours ago
BNXN's Unwavering Resolve: 'I Will Do Whatever It Takes'
Latest Headlines
World News
Baseball Star Seo Geon-chang Returns to Hometown Club Kia Tigers
2 mins
Baseball Star Seo Geon-chang Returns to Hometown Club Kia Tigers
Political Rivals Khalwale and Oparanya Reconcile, Unite for Kakamega's Future
2 mins
Political Rivals Khalwale and Oparanya Reconcile, Unite for Kakamega's Future
19th Non-Aligned Movement Summit: A Gathering for Global Cooperation Begins
3 mins
19th Non-Aligned Movement Summit: A Gathering for Global Cooperation Begins
Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira Granted Bail in Criminal Intimidation Case
4 mins
Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira Granted Bail in Criminal Intimidation Case
Shujaa's Notable Victory: A Milestone for Kenyan Rugby
5 mins
Shujaa's Notable Victory: A Milestone for Kenyan Rugby
A Century of Diabetes Treatment: From Insulin to Artificial Pancreas
6 mins
A Century of Diabetes Treatment: From Insulin to Artificial Pancreas
Corey Dillon Backs Belichick's Future Success Despite Patriots Departure
7 mins
Corey Dillon Backs Belichick's Future Success Despite Patriots Departure
Trump's Unconventional Plea Amid Iowa's Fierce Weather: 'Even if You Vote and then Pass Away, it’s Worth it’
7 mins
Trump's Unconventional Plea Amid Iowa's Fierce Weather: 'Even if You Vote and then Pass Away, it’s Worth it’
Nakuru Referral Hospital Staff Strike in Protest of Medical Intern's Murder
9 mins
Nakuru Referral Hospital Staff Strike in Protest of Medical Intern's Murder
Pope Francis Open to Retirement: A Divine Decision Ahead?
11 mins
Pope Francis Open to Retirement: A Divine Decision Ahead?
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
13 mins
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
2 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
2 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
2 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
3 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
5 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
6 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
7 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app