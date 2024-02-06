Lo Moon's Matt Lowell: The Journey to 'I Wish You Way More Than Luck'

Lo Moon's frontman, Matt Lowell, has shared insights into the creative journey that culminated in their forthcoming album, 'I Wish You Way More Than Luck.' The album, slated for an April 5 release, is prefaced by two new singles - 'Water' and 'Connecticut.' Lowell's artistic evolution took shape during a period of self-reflection, a direct response to the global disarray amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, echoes of the post-9/11 era.

Deepening Connection to Music

Lowell's profound bond with music began at the Pomfret School, in the aftermath of the 9/11 tragedy. He was deeply moved by Bruce Springsteen's 'The Rising.' This emotional connection to music was reignited when he revisited the school's chapel in 2020, where he embarked on writing songs that would eventually form the backbone of the new album.

Inspiration and Creation

The album's title, 'I Wish You Way More Than Luck,' was sparked by David Foster Wallace's commencement speech 'This is Water,' notably its closing line. The band's recording sessions took place at Modest Mouse's studio in Portland. The atmosphere of spontaneous creativity and experimentation played a crucial role in shaping the album's identity, including a riff that birthed the single 'Water.'

Artistic Evolution

Lowell's journey of rediscovering his musical expression in the chapel and channeling that energy in the studio signifies a pivotal evolution for both him and Lo Moon. The upcoming album, produced by Mike Davis and mixed by Alan Moulder, is a testament to this progression, echoing Lowell's experiences and inspirations. The band has also released a music video for 'Water,' directed by Saoli Nash and Warren Fu, further showcasing the artistic growth of Lo Moon.