LMTA to Host Free Public Program on Used Piano Assessment

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:04 am EST
The Lincoln Music Teachers Association (LMTA) is inviting the public to participate in a free program aimed at imparting knowledge on how to evaluate the condition of used pianos. The event is scheduled for January 15, set to begin at 2 p.m., at the Great Plains Piano Company located at 2738 N. 48th St.

Morgan Cowell: A Keynote on Piano Assessment

The program will be presented by Morgan Cowell, a representative from the Great Plains Piano Company. Cowell will guide attendees through the various aspects to consider when assessing a used piano, providing invaluable insights stemming from his deep familiarity with pianos and their intricacies.

Registration and Contact Information

Those interested in attending this educational program can register through the LMTA’s official website. As part of the registration process, attendees are required to click on the ‘Contact Us’ button and follow the prompts. For any additional queries or necessary clarifications, Jo Riecker-Karl of LMTA can be reached at 402-477-5647.

Engaging with the Local Community

This event represents an opportunity for community members to learn more about an often overlooked aspect of music education. The LMTA’s initiative underlines its commitment to music education and community engagement, encouraging locals to sign up for updates to receive news directly to their inbox. Attendees not only have the chance to gain a deeper understanding of used pianos but are also afforded a glimpse into the rich tapestry of Lincoln’s vibrant music scene.

Education Local News Music
Rafia Tasleem

