Lizzy McAlpine Sets the Stage for 'The Older Tour' with Stops from Toronto to Red Rocks

In an era where the digital and physical realms of music consumption blur, Lizzy McAlpine announces her headlining world tour, embarking on a musical journey that promises to bridge the gap between artist and audience. With the tour set to illuminate stages at iconic venues like New York City's Radio City Music Hall, the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, and Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado, fans across the globe are marking their calendars for what is anticipated to be a series of unforgettable performances. Kicking off with a notable performance at Toronto's Budweiser Stage on August 7, the tour underscores McAlpine's rising trajectory in the music world.

The Journey to 'The Older Tour'

The anticipation for 'The Older Tour' builds on the momentum of McAlpine's forthcoming album, 'Older', slated for release on April 5th via RCA Records. The album, McAlpine's third, is a deeply introspective body of work that reflects on her evolution over the past three years. It’s a narrative that intently focuses on personal growth, artistic integrity, and the undiluted expression of self. With 'Older,' McAlpine vows to present her most authentic self, unfiltered and unadorned, inviting listeners into the intimate quarters of her artistic and personal metamorphosis.

A Ticket to Intimacy

Tickets for 'The Older Tour' are set to go on sale to the general public on February 23 at 10 a.m. local time, with an array of presales commencing on February 21. As fans scramble to secure their spots, the tour promises more than just a musical showcase. It's an invitation into McAlpine's world, where her narratives of growth and self-discovery are set against the backdrop of some of the most storied venues in music history. Notably, the tour also features a performance at Bonnaroo, offering a unique setting for fans to experience the breadth of McAlpine's musical genius. For those eager to ensure their attendance, tickets are also available through StubHub, which guarantees transactions via its FanProtect program, though demand may influence pricing.

Exclusive Access and Beyond

For those looking to secure early tickets, various presale opportunities present a golden ticket. Details on presale passwords for Live Nation and Ticketmaster have been shared, with WiseGuys offering access to presale passwords since 2006, ensuring devoted fans can claim their spot ahead of the general public. The tour's detailed webpage also provides comprehensive information on each show, including venue details, dates, and times, in addition to the presale and onsale dates. This meticulous planning and provision of information highlight McAlpine's commitment to her fans, ensuring they have every opportunity to be part of 'The Older Tour.'

As 'The Older Tour' beckons, Lizzy McAlpine stands at the precipice of a new chapter in her career, one that promises to deepen the connection with her audience through live performance. With her album 'Older,' McAlpine not only explores the contours of her personal and artistic evolution but also invites her fans to partake in the journey. As the tour dates draw near, it's clear that this series of performances will be more than just concerts; they will be an experiential sharing of growth, resilience, and the unyielding power of music to connect us all.