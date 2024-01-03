en English
Fashion

Lizzo Unveils YITTY’s Innovative ‘Ultra Lift’ Shapewear Collection

By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:31 pm EST
Lizzo Unveils YITTY’s Innovative ‘Ultra Lift’ Shapewear Collection

Acclaimed singer Lizzo has unveiled her latest shapewear line from her brand, YITTY, featuring cutting-edge ‘ultra lift’ technology. The collection was showcased in a video wherein Lizzo emphasized the garment’s unique lifting and snatching capabilities, offering wearers the appearance of a gym-toned body without the actual workout.

Revolutionizing Body Image with YITTY’s Shapewear

Modeling a range of colors such as navy blue, burgundy, and black, Lizzo highlighted the new designs which include ultra lift leggings and a bra with an innovative square neck design. Reiterating phrases like ‘The booty is lifted’ and ‘booties to the sky,’ the singer encourages her fans to embrace self-confidence and feel like the best version of themselves instantly.

Co-founded by Lizzo in March 2022, YITTY aims to provide an inclusive and satisfactory shopping experience, selling not just an item, but a ‘feeling.’ It emphasizes body positivity while challenging the conventional beauty standards, affirming Lizzo’s status as a ‘body icon’.

Lizzo’s Message of Body Positivity

Lizzo’s shapewear line is more than just a product; it’s a statement of self-acceptance and body positivity. She also took this launch as an opportunity to share insights into her personal journey, discussing her ongoing work on music, self-care, relationships with food, anxiety, body image, and trust issues.

The Grammy Award-winning artist has been vocal about body positivity, emphasizing that one can strive for health and self-improvement without succumbing to societal pressures about body image. Her message resonates with many who struggle with body acceptance, making her not just a successful artist but also a role model for many.

Changing the Narrative of Body Image

Lizzo’s new YITTY shapewear line is a step towards breaking the mould of societal expectations around body image. It not only offers a product that snatches and lifts the body, giving the appearance of a gym-toned figure without the workout, but also promotes the idea that everyone should feel like the best version of themselves on their own terms.

By creating a product that is inclusive and satisfactory for all body types, Lizzo is indeed changing the narrative of body image, promoting self-acceptance and self-confidence, and challenging conventional beauty standards.

Fashion Music
Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

