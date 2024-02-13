Little Torment & Chip: A Captivating Collaboration in 'It's Only Right'

Today, Little Torment, a respected figure in the South London rap scene, unveils his latest single, "It's Only Right." The track, featuring an exceptional guest appearance from North London's rap and grime legend, Chip, is a potent blend of triumph and tribulation.

Advertisment

A Rare Collaboration

In an unexpected turn, two titans of London's rap landscape have joined forces. The result? A captivating track that interweaves themes of accomplishment and loss, all the while underscoring the personal cost of fame. Produced by the talented DITR Beats, "It's Only Right" showcases Chip's signature Auto-Tuned hook, seamlessly complementing Little Torment's raw and introspective verses.

A Visual Testament

Advertisment

Directed by the accomplished BDot, the music video for "It's Only Right" aligns perfectly with the track's underlying themes. Somber lighting and minimal casting create an atmosphere that encapsulates the song's message. The artists, dressed in all black, deliver powerful performances that resonate with viewers, inviting them to reflect on the complexities of success and the inevitable sacrifices it entails.

The Human Element

While "It's Only Right" highlights the artists' accomplishments, it also pays homage to friends lost along the way. By addressing the psychological toll that fame can take, Little Torment and Chip offer listeners a glimpse into the less glamorous aspects of their lives. The track serves as a poignant reminder that behind the bravado and accolades, artists remain human, grappling with the same struggles and vulnerabilities as the rest of us.

As I listen to "It's Only Right," I am struck by the duality of its message. On one hand, it is a celebration of success and the hard-fought journey to achieve it. On the other, it is a somber reflection on the personal cost of that success. In a world where fame is often glorified without acknowledging its consequences, Little Torment and Chip's collaboration stands as a powerful testament to the complexities of life in the public eye.

With its compelling narrative and thought-provoking themes, "It's Only Right" is a must-add for any music aficionado's playlist. Delve into the world of Little Torment and Chip, and join them on their reflective journey through the triumphs and trials of fame.