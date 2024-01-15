Little River Music Festival Returns with a Cause after Ten-Year Hiatus

After a decade-long pause, the Little River Music Festival is ready to strike a chord once again in February 2024, marking its triumphant return with a lineup of Christchurch’s finest artists. This rebirth of melody aims to generate funds for a community sports facility, bringing together the power of music and the enduring spirit of the community.

Revival of the Festival

Scheduled for the 3rd of February, the festival grounds will bloom on a picturesque farm on Western Valley Road in Little River. The landscape, with its natural acoustics amplified by the encompassing hills, will serve as a unique backdrop to this musical extravaganza. The event is the brainchild of the Little River Jiu Jitsu club, an integral part of the community, providing martial arts training to adults and children for over a decade. Their vision is to transform ‘The Recycling Shed’ into a lively space for community activities, including Martial Arts, Yoga, Pilates, and Gymnastics.

A Star-Studded Lineup

The festival boasts a star-studded lineup led by the Jordan Luck Band, with Jordan Luck himself being a celebrated figure in New Zealand’s music industry and the first inductee to the New Zealand Music Hall of Fame. Accompanying Luck, Al Park and his band will grace the stage, reflecting Park’s long-lasting influence in Christchurch’s music scene. The event is more than just a showcase of genres ranging from alternative rock to pop, folk, soul, and jazz—it’s a tribute to the city’s rich musical heritage, with performances by both established artists and promising local bands.

Festival with a Cause

The idea to breathe new life into the festival as a fundraiser was sparked by Jordan Luck, who played a pivotal role in rallying support from fellow musicians and sound experts. This family-friendly festival is set to offer an assortment of food, beverages, and activities for children, ensuring a fun-filled day for all attendees. Tickets are now available through the event’s website and Cosmic Ticketing. The festival, therefore, stands not only as a celebration of local music but also as a testament to the community’s collective spirit, striving together for a common cause.