Law

Lisa Alter: The Maestro of Music Law in a Male-Dominated Industry

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:10 pm EST
Lisa Alter: The Maestro of Music Law in a Male-Dominated Industry

In the concert of the music industry, Lisa Alter plays a significant role. The founding partner of Alter Kendrick & Baron, she is a maestro in the legal profession, particularly in the male-dominated music industry. Despite men constituting 61.5% compared to 38.3% of women in the legal field, Alter has conducted her symphony with finesse, tapering the gender imbalance in the sector.

A Legacy Inspiring a New Melody

Inspired by her father, an entertainment lawyer, Alter initially intended to practice film and television law. However, her professional compass swerved towards the melodious realm of music law during her tenure with The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization. It was here that Alter found her passion, and her career in music law commenced.

Striking Chords in a Male-Dominated Industry

Like a new composition facing its first audience, Alter encountered challenges in the early stages of her career. The paucity of female mentors in the music legal space was a substantial hurdle. But Alter, akin to a true artist, transformed these challenges into opportunities. She built a strong reputation, often representing prestigious musical estates, and created her distinct chorus in the industry.

Success: A Symphony of Expertise and Integrity

Alter credits her ascent in the industry to maintaining high standards of practice and expertise in law. Her distinct voice in the industry was not a product of chance but a result of dedication and professionalism. The success of Alter Kendrick & Baron, boasting a predominantly female team, is a testament to Alter’s leadership. The firm not only achieves legal victories but also serves as mentors and role models for other women aspiring to join the music industry.

Advice to Aspirants: The Alter Coda

Alter encourages women aiming to work in the industry to develop strong legal skills, listen well, and advocate strongly without engaging in futile arguments. She emphasizes quality writing, thinking outside the box, and acting with integrity. Alter underscores the importance of reputation in the music legal community. She reminds aspirants of the value of conducting oneself with fairness and integrity, for they are the measures of one’s harmony in this industry.

Law Music
Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

