en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Mental Health Crisis

Lilian Mbabazi Advocates for Timeless Music on Tusker Malt Conversessions

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 8, 2024 at 1:03 am EST
Lilian Mbabazi Advocates for Timeless Music on Tusker Malt Conversessions

Ugandan singer, Lilian Mbabazi, expressed her unwavering commitment to creating timeless music during her recent appearance on Tusker Malt Conversessions. On the show’s third episode, Mbabazi unraveled the intricacies of her creative process, emphasizing her dedication to producing music that transcends the confines of time.

Mbabazi’s ‘Dagala’: A Testament to Timeless Music

One of the pivotal moments in the episode was when Mbabazi revisited her 2012 song ‘Dagala’. Unexpectedly, the song became a TikTok sensation, demonstrating that music can indeed make a lasting impact irrespective of its release date. She highlighted that the song’s resurgent popularity underscores her conviction in creating timeless music.

Quality Over Quantity: Mbabazi’s Music Philosophy

During the conversation, Mbabazi shared insights into her approach towards music production. She emphasized that she prefers to release music only when she feels completely ready, thereby prioritizing quality over quantity. This selective approach allows her to ensure each piece of her work creates a lasting impression on her audience.

Mbabazi’s Personal Journey and Musical Hiatus

The episode also delved into Mbabazi’s personal journey, including the challenges that led her to take a break from music. She spoke candidly about an emotional stage in her life that necessitated a hiatus for mental health rejuvenation. During this period, she moved from Uganda to Rwanda, marking a significant phase in her personal and professional growth.

As the conversation unfolded, Mbabazi paid a heartfelt tribute to her late partner Moses Ssekibogo, popularly known as Mowzey Radio. She acknowledged the void left by his passing, subtly reflecting on the profound impact it had on her life and music.

Roy Tumwizere, the Tusker Malt brand manager, expressed his delight in starting the new year with Mbabazi’s music. He reiterated the brand’s dedication to forging meaningful connections with consumers through music and beer. The episode, aired on January 7, is part of a series that encourages genuine conversations with artists. The next episode is slated for February, and viewers can catch both the latest and past episodes on the YouTube channels of Swangz Avenue and Tusker Malt.

0
Mental Health Crisis Music Uganda
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Mental Health Crisis

See more
30 mins ago
Tragic Loss of a Young Life: 19-Year-Old G Shanmugeshwari Succumbs to Injuries Post Suicide Attempt
A pall of gloom descended upon the city of Chennai as news broke out about the tragic passing of a 19-year-old girl, identified as G Shanmugeshwari from Karaikudi. This young woman, despite her continuous struggle with a partial hearing disability, was an aspiring BSc student in the second year at a private college. Her life,
Tragic Loss of a Young Life: 19-Year-Old G Shanmugeshwari Succumbs to Injuries Post Suicide Attempt
Man's Naked Aquarium Jump at Bass Pro Shop Sparks Viral Sensation
2 hours ago
Man's Naked Aquarium Jump at Bass Pro Shop Sparks Viral Sensation
Tragic End of Myanmar Teenager in Phuket: A Tale of Untold Despair
2 hours ago
Tragic End of Myanmar Teenager in Phuket: A Tale of Untold Despair
K-9 Comfort Dogs Deployed to Perry, Iowa, Following School Shooting
36 mins ago
K-9 Comfort Dogs Deployed to Perry, Iowa, Following School Shooting
Brighton Woman Criticizes Online Retailer for Insensitive Heroin-Related Product
39 mins ago
Brighton Woman Criticizes Online Retailer for Insensitive Heroin-Related Product
Sierra Leone's Mental Health Advocate Dr. Edward Nahim Passes Away
56 mins ago
Sierra Leone's Mental Health Advocate Dr. Edward Nahim Passes Away
Latest Headlines
World News
Third Presidential Debate in Indonesia: South China Sea, Defense & Ethics Discussed
39 seconds
Third Presidential Debate in Indonesia: South China Sea, Defense & Ethics Discussed
Mayor Harry Williams Shapes a New Vision for Hardeeville
48 seconds
Mayor Harry Williams Shapes a New Vision for Hardeeville
Indian Shooter Varun Tomar Clinches Gold, Seals Paris Olympic Berth
1 min
Indian Shooter Varun Tomar Clinches Gold, Seals Paris Olympic Berth
Japan Pledges $37 Million to Boost Ukraine's Defense Capabilities
3 mins
Japan Pledges $37 Million to Boost Ukraine's Defense Capabilities
New Mexico Supreme Court to Hear Challenge Against Governor's Gun Control Order
4 mins
New Mexico Supreme Court to Hear Challenge Against Governor's Gun Control Order
Denver Nuggets Triumph Over Detroit Pistons with Murray's 37-Point Game
4 mins
Denver Nuggets Triumph Over Detroit Pistons with Murray's 37-Point Game
Toronto Raptors Triumph Over Golden State Warriors in High-Scoring NBA Game
4 mins
Toronto Raptors Triumph Over Golden State Warriors in High-Scoring NBA Game
Memphis Clinches Victory Over Phoenix in Tight Basketball Encounter
4 mins
Memphis Clinches Victory Over Phoenix in Tight Basketball Encounter
Detroit Red Wings Triumph Over Anaheim Ducks in Thrilling NHL Encounter
4 mins
Detroit Red Wings Triumph Over Anaheim Ducks in Thrilling NHL Encounter
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
44 mins
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
3 hours
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
3 hours
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
3 hours
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
3 hours
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
7 hours
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
7 hours
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
7 hours
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
Former Bar Liberty Manager Launches Brico, a New Wine Bar in Carlton North
8 hours
Former Bar Liberty Manager Launches Brico, a New Wine Bar in Carlton North

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app