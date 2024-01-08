Lilian Mbabazi Advocates for Timeless Music on Tusker Malt Conversessions

Ugandan singer, Lilian Mbabazi, expressed her unwavering commitment to creating timeless music during her recent appearance on Tusker Malt Conversessions. On the show’s third episode, Mbabazi unraveled the intricacies of her creative process, emphasizing her dedication to producing music that transcends the confines of time.

Mbabazi’s ‘Dagala’: A Testament to Timeless Music

One of the pivotal moments in the episode was when Mbabazi revisited her 2012 song ‘Dagala’. Unexpectedly, the song became a TikTok sensation, demonstrating that music can indeed make a lasting impact irrespective of its release date. She highlighted that the song’s resurgent popularity underscores her conviction in creating timeless music.

Quality Over Quantity: Mbabazi’s Music Philosophy

During the conversation, Mbabazi shared insights into her approach towards music production. She emphasized that she prefers to release music only when she feels completely ready, thereby prioritizing quality over quantity. This selective approach allows her to ensure each piece of her work creates a lasting impression on her audience.

Mbabazi’s Personal Journey and Musical Hiatus

The episode also delved into Mbabazi’s personal journey, including the challenges that led her to take a break from music. She spoke candidly about an emotional stage in her life that necessitated a hiatus for mental health rejuvenation. During this period, she moved from Uganda to Rwanda, marking a significant phase in her personal and professional growth.

As the conversation unfolded, Mbabazi paid a heartfelt tribute to her late partner Moses Ssekibogo, popularly known as Mowzey Radio. She acknowledged the void left by his passing, subtly reflecting on the profound impact it had on her life and music.

Roy Tumwizere, the Tusker Malt brand manager, expressed his delight in starting the new year with Mbabazi’s music. He reiterated the brand’s dedication to forging meaningful connections with consumers through music and beer. The episode, aired on January 7, is part of a series that encourages genuine conversations with artists. The next episode is slated for February, and viewers can catch both the latest and past episodes on the YouTube channels of Swangz Avenue and Tusker Malt.