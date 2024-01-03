Liberty Quartet to Perform at Grace Community Church in Maricopa

Renowned gospel singing group Liberty Quartet has announced a performance at Grace Community Church in Maricopa, scheduled for February 10th, 2024. The concert forms a significant part of their much-anticipated 2024 tour schedule, promising to deliver their acclaimed gospel music performances to local residents and fans alike.

A Legacy of Gospel Music

Liberty Quartet was founded in 1995 by Royce Mitchell, a choir director from a Boise church. They embarked on full-time touring in 1997 and have since been a beacon of gospel music, ministering to various ministries, church services, nursing homes, and prisons. The current members are Royce Mitchell (bass), Paul W. Ellis (lead), Will Arasmith (baritone), and Doran Ritchey (piano and baritone duties).

Quartet’s Extensive Travel and Performances

Liberty Quartet is renowned for their extensive travel throughout the year, performing at various venues and events. Their annual itinerary includes participation in large conventions like the Southwest Gospel Music Festival, the Great Western Fan Festival, and the Gospel Music Fan Festival in Canada.

Experience the Acclaimed Performance

The upcoming concert in Maricopa offers an opportunity for the local community and fans to witness Liberty Quartet’s acclaimed gospel music performances. Their concerts are known to captivate audiences with their harmonious blend of voices and their deep-rooted passion for gospel music. The performance at Grace Community Church is sure to offer an enlightening and spiritually uplifting experience for all attendees.