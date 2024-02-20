Levitt Pavilion Denver Unveils Eclectic 2024 Summer Concert Series: A Blend of Free and Ticketed Shows

In the heart of Denver's Ruby Hill Park, the Levitt Pavilion has once again set the stage for a transcendent summer experience, announcing the first installment of its 2024 summer concert series. As the sun sets over the city, audiences can expect a harmonious blend of ticketed and free shows from May through October, featuring an array of artists that promise to make the upcoming season unforgettable.

Advertisment

An Inclusive Musical Journey

Continuing a cherished tradition that began in 2017, Levitt Pavilion Denver is committed to offering an inclusive musical journey that caters to all ages and tastes. This year's lineup is a testament to the venue's dedication to diversity and discovery, showcasing artists like Sunny War, Buffalo Nichols, and Chali 2na & Cut Chemist. But the musical voyage doesn't end there; ticketed events will bring to the stage international sensations such as Slowdive, Beach Boys, and the Gipsy Kings, creating a rich tapestry of sounds under the Denver sky.

A Venue Like No Other

Advertisment

Levitt Pavilion isn't just a venue; it's an experience. Nestled within the expansive Ruby Hill Park, the outdoor amphitheater boasts a capacity of up to 18,000 for its free concerts and 7,500 for ticketed events. Guests are treated to high-quality sound and lighting systems, ensuring each note and beat is felt just as intensely as it's heard. The open lawn-seating arrangement offers not just a concert but a communal gathering under the stars, with breathtaking views of the city skyline serving as the backdrop. For those seeking a touch of luxury, VIP tickets provide early entry, access to a VIP bar line, a complimentary drink, and the best seats in the house.

Building Community Through Music

More than just a series of concerts, the 2024 season at Levitt Pavilion Denver is a celebration of community. Alongside the eclectic mix of performances, the venue will host community partner events, including the vibrant Japan Fest, the All My Relations Celebration, and the Viva Southwest Mariachi Fest. These gatherings are a nod to the Pavilion's broader mission of fostering equitable music ecosystems and using live music as a tool for building community. With over 650 free concerts planned across the country in 2024, attracting more than 750,000 attendees, Levitt Pavilion stands as a beacon of unity and joy.

As we edge closer to the warmth of summer, the anticipation for what Levitt Pavilion Denver has in store is palpable. With a mix of free and ticketed shows, an awe-inspiring venue, and a commitment to community engagement, the 2024 summer concert series promises to be more than just an event—it's a destination for discovery, diversity, and delight. RSVPs are encouraged for better event preparation, ensuring that every concert is a seamless experience for all. This summer, let the music guide you to Ruby Hill Park, where memories are waiting to be made under the Denver sky.