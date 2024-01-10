en English
Japan

Legendary Japanese Enka Singer Aki Yashiro Passes Away at 73

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:22 pm EST
Legendary Japanese Enka Singer Aki Yashiro Passes Away at 73

Renowned Japanese enka singer, Aki Yashiro, passed away on December 30, 2024, succumbing to a severe lung disease at the age of 73. A native of Yatsushiro in Kumamoto Prefecture, Yashiro’s illustrious career began in 1971, as a nightclub singer in Tokyo’s Ginza district. Known for her distinctive husky voice, Yashiro made a significant impact on the enka genre, with hits such as ‘Funauta’ in 1979 and ‘Ameno Bojo’ in 1980.

Yashiro’s Medical Struggle

In September, Yashiro paused her musical pursuits due to a connective tissue illness diagnosis. She was suffering from anti-MDA5 antibody-positive dermatomyositis, a rare and severe condition. This illness led to rapidly progressive interstitial lung disease, ultimately resulting in her death. Despite her medical struggles, Yashiro’s commitment to her music and fans remained unwavering.

A Prolific Career

Yashiro, whose stage name was inspired by her hometown, was a frequent performer on NHK’s ‘Kohaku Uta Gassen.’ She first graced the stage of this prestigious show in 1973, marking the start of a long-standing relationship that saw her appear 23 times. Beyond enka, Yashiro also explored blues and jazz, releasing a jazz album titled ‘Yoruno Arubamu’ in 2012 and performing at New York’s Birdland jazz club in 2013.

Yashiro: More Than a Singer

Apart from her musical contributions, Yashiro was celebrated for her visits to women’s prisons and juvenile detention centers. She also demonstrated her artistic prowess as a painter, with her works being showcased in exhibitions, including the prestigious Le Salon in France. In an interview with Kyodo News, Yashiro expressed her desire to ‘die while exchanging thank yous,’ underscoring her gratitude towards her fans and supporters.

Japan Music
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

