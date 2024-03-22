Legal Dispute With Bigi Jackson Reveals Michael Jackson's Mom Has Received Over $55M Since His Death

Amid ongoing disputes surrounding the late Michael Jackson's estate, his youngest son, Bigi Jackson, has taken legal steps against his grandmother, Katherine Jackson. This action is aimed at preventing her from utilizing the estate's funds for financing an undisclosed legal dispute. Since Michael Jackson's passing in 2009, Katherine has reportedly received over $55 million from the estate, sparking concerns among heirs about the potential depletion of their inheritance due to legal expenditures.

Advertisment

Legal Dynamics and Estate Concerns

Bigi Jackson, formerly known as Blanket, is challenging Katherine's use of the estate's money, particularly for a legal battle believed to be related to a recent catalogue deal with Sony. The deal, rumored to be worth $600 million, has become a point of contention within the family. Bigi's legal documents suggest that it would be "unfair" for the estate, and indirectly its heirs, to bear the cost of Katherine's legal endeavors. This move underscores a growing rift within the Jackson family over the management and use of the pop star's lucrative legacy.

Guardianship and Privacy

Advertisment

In 2017, Katherine surrendered her guardianship of Bigi to his older cousin, Tito Joe Jackson, marking a significant transition in the young Jackson's life. Despite this change, Bigi has mostly stayed away from the public eye, choosing to lead a private life away from the limelight that constantly surrounded his father and family. This legal challenge, however, thrusts him back into the public sphere, highlighting his efforts to protect his inheritance and the legacy of his father.

Implications for the Jackson Estate

This legal dispute not only highlights the internal conflicts within the Jackson family but also raises questions about the future of Michael Jackson's estate. With allegations and legal battles continuously emerging, the estate's financial stability and the preservation of Michael Jackson's legacy are of paramount concern to its heirs. As this case progresses, it will undoubtedly shed light on the complexities of managing the estate of one of pop music's most iconic figures, while also exploring the delicate balance between family loyalty and financial responsibility.