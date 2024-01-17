Le Sserafim: A Potential 2024 World Tour in the Works?

In the dynamic world of K-pop, fans are buzzing with anticipation for a potential 2024 global tour by the girl group Le Sserafim. Their successful FLAME RISES tour, which spanned East Asia and Southeast Asia from August 12 to October 8, 2023, left fans in other regions yearning for performances in their own countries. The group's recent collaborations and releases have only fanned the flames of this expectation.

Advertisment

Unprecedented Success

Le Sserafim's song "Perfect Night", created in collaboration with Overwatch, and the Nile Rodgers-produced track "UNFORGIVEN" have gained considerable attention. The former exceeded 60 million streams, while the latter racked up views exceeding 100 million. These achievements, coupled with their sustained presence on the Billboard charts, have set the stage for a world tour.

Speculation Abounds

Advertisment

While an official announcement for a 2024 tour has yet to be made, the release of their full-length LP "UNFORGIVEN" is seen as a promising sign that new tour dates could be on the horizon. Meanwhile, U.S. fans eagerly await their performance at the Coachella festival on April 13 and 20, 2024. This makes them only the second K-pop girl group to perform at the event after Blackpink.

The Pulse of Anticipation

The speculation around Le Sserafim's 2024 tour is stoked by the group's recent stylish appearance at Incheon International Airport, where all members were seen in masks and hoodies that concealed their hair and faces. Fans are interpreting this as a sign of an impending comeback, adding to the excitement surrounding the potential tour announcement.

Le Sserafim's inclusion in the 2024 Coachella lineup, alongside artists like Lana Del Rey, Tyler, The Creator, and Doja Cat, underscores their rising popularity. The festival, scheduled for two consecutive weekends in April, is anticipated to further solidify Le Sserafim's standing in the global music scene.