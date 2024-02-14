Lauryn Hill to Celebrate 25th Anniversary of 'The Miseducation' with Concert

Lauryn Hill, the iconic voice of the '90s hip-hop and R&B scene, is set to celebrate a significant milestone in her career. This April, she will commemorate the 25th anniversary of her groundbreaking debut solo album, 'The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill,' with a highly anticipated concert at Dolby Live at Park MGM.

A Landmark Anniversary

The album, which was released in 1998, made history as the first hip-hop record to win the prestigious Grammy Award for Album of the Year. It also achieved multi-platinum status, selling over 10 million copies worldwide. The anniversary tour, originally scheduled for November 2023, was postponed due to unforeseen circumstances. However, fans can now look forward to the rescheduled concert on April 10, 2024, at the Footprint Center.

A Night of Unforgettable Music

The forthcoming performance promises to be a night of unforgettable music, featuring hits from 'The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.' The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 charts and spawned hit singles like 'Doo Wop (That Thing),' 'Ex-Factor,' and 'Everything Is Everything.' These tracks, which have become anthems for a generation, will undoubtedly be met with enthusiasm by the audience.

Tickets and Charity

Tickets for the concert are now on sale, with the presale having begun on February 15, 2024, and the general sale following on February 16, 2024. In addition to the excitement of the concert, there is also a philanthropic aspect to the event. A portion of each ticket sold will be donated to the MLH Charity Fund, reflecting Hill's commitment to giving back to the community.

Joining Hill on stage will be YG Marley, who is set to open the show. With his unique blend of reggae and hip-hop, Marley's performance is sure to energize the crowd and set the stage for an unforgettable night.