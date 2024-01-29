AKA Remembered in Intimate Tribute on 36th Birthday

South African rapper Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes, who would have turned 36 on January 28, 2024, was remembered in an intimate gathering held by his close friends, girlfriend, and family. This private celebration, which took place away from the glare of public scrutiny, was a poignant tribute to AKA, a colossal figure in the South African music community, who met a tragic end on February 10, 2023, in Durban.

Remembering AKA: A Bittersweet Birthday

While the loss of AKA still hangs heavily in the air, his loved ones chose to commemorate his birthday in a manner that honored his memory and celebrated his life. The event was a testament to the indelible mark that AKA left on the South African music scene. His mother, Lynn Forbes, expressed the family's wish for a small gathering, reflective of their need for privacy in their time of mourning.

A Controversial Tribute

The late rapper's friends, including fellow artist L-Tido, visited AKA's grave to mark the occasion. They sparked controversy by pouring bottles of Cruz Vodka, a brand AKA had been associated with, on his tombstone. This act, while seen by some as a show of love and admiration for the late musician, drew criticism from others who viewed it as disrespectful.

Family Time at AKA's Grave

AKA's parents, Tony and Lynn Forbes, along with his daughter Kairo, also paid a visit to his grave on his birthday. A touching video was shared on Kairo's Instagram account, showing the family decorating the tombstone with balloons and flowers. As February 10, 2024, approaches, marking the first anniversary of AKA's untimely passing, the family's public display of grief and love symbolizes their ongoing struggle to come to terms with the loss of their beloved family member.