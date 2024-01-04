en English
Late Bassist Dusty Hill’s Texas Residence Hits the Market

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:16 pm EST
Late Bassist Dusty Hill's Texas Residence Hits the Market

In a bid to capture the essence of the late Dusty Hill’s unique home nestled in College Station, Texas, it has been listed for sale. The former abode of the 72-year-old bassist, who passed away in 2021, radiates a blend of modern architecture and pristine wilderness.

A Tribute to Dusty Hill’s Legacy

Dusty Hill, best known for his role as the bassist for ZZ Top, left an indelible mark on the music industry. His home, a 5,800-square-foot structure of glass and metal, reflects his eccentric style as well as his love for the wilderness. Originally listed at $4.5 million, the price has now been reduced to $3,995,000.

Architectural Marvel Amidst Nature

The house, co-owned by Hill and his wife, actress Charleen McCrory Hill, encompasses 78 acres of untouched Texas wilderness. The architectural design aims to maximize the natural beauty of its surroundings. Floor-to-ceiling glass offers panoramic views of the extensive landscape, while movable dividers contribute to the spacious and open feel of the home.

Outdoor Amenities and Location

Complementing the house’s interior are a variety of outdoor amenities. The estate boasts a fully stocked lake, a pool, an extensive seating area, fire pits, and metal sculptures. Walking paths by the water offer tranquil spaces for reflection or leisurely strolls. Located between Austin and Houston, College Station provides potential buyers with a serene locale away from the bustling city life. The Brazos River, visible from the house, adds to the picturesque setting.

The listing of Dusty Hill’s former residence offers potential buyers a unique opportunity to appreciate the blend of architectural innovation and natural beauty that characterized the late bassist’s lifestyle.

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

