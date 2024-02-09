Young Dolph Murder Trial as Jurors from Outside Shelby County Selected

In Memphis, Tennessee, a landmark decision has been reached in the trial of two men accused of murdering rapper Young Dolph. The jury selection process will involve individuals from outside Shelby County due to concerns about impartiality, given the late artist's significant influence in the local community.

Young Dolph, born as Adolph Thornton Jr., was tragically killed in November 2021 while purchasing cookies at a local bakery. His music, which often depicted the harsh realities of street life, resonated deeply with the people of Memphis. Beyond his artistic contributions, Young Dolph was celebrated for his philanthropy, engaging in various charitable activities such as distributing Thanksgiving turkeys, donating to high schools, and assisting with rent and funeral expenses for residents of his childhood neighborhood, Castalia Heights.

Seeking Justice Beyond Borders

The trial of the accused, Johnson and Cornelius Smith Jr., who have pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder charges, is set to commence on June 3. Judge Mitchell expressed concerns that local jurors might struggle to set aside their preconceptions and deliver a verdict based solely on the evidence presented.

Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith will still face trial in Shelby County. However, the decision to allow jurors from outside the county marks a significant step towards ensuring a fair trial. Judge Mitchell stated that this move is "the only way to ensure the defendant's right to a fair trial is protected."

The case was moved to Mitchell's court after the previous judge recused himself. Johnson's lawyers argued that due to Dolph's popularity and the extensive media coverage of the killing, a local jury pool would likely be prejudiced. In response, Judge Mitchell ruled that jurors from outside Shelby County will be selected to determine the guilt or innocence of the accused.