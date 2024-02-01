Lainey Wilson and Devlin 'Duck' Hodges: A Love Story Under the Spotlight

Country music sensation, Lainey Wilson, has publicly confirmed her relationship with former National Football League (NFL) quarterback, Devlin 'Duck' Hodges. The couple, who began dating in 2021, made their relationship public during the 2023 Academy of Country Music Awards, marking a significant milestone in their private lives.

Public References and Support

Since their relationship began, Wilson has subtly and affectionately referenced Hodges in various public forums. The singer has donned Hodges' jersey during a concert in Pittsburgh, making a clear nod to her beau. Moreover, she has taken to the stage to openly mention Hodges, a gesture that has not gone unnoticed by her fans and the public at large.

Retirement and Relationships

Hodges, who announced his retirement from professional football in 2022, has shown immense support for Wilson's bourgeoning music career. Not only is he a regular fixture in Wilson's social circle, but he has also formed friendships with her industry peers. A supportive partner, Hodges is frequently seen accompanying Wilson to various events and public outings.

Public Praise and Professional Success

After Wilson's phenomenal sweep of five awards at the 2023 Country Music Association Awards, where she was crowned 'Entertainer of the Year,' Hodges publicly praised her work ethic and success. The couple's relationship was also spotlighted in an episode of CMT's 'On the Road,' offering viewers a glimpse into their personal moments and Wilson's professional life.

On the horizon for Wilson is her first Super Bowl commercial for Coors Light, an event she will be attending with Hodges. Their relationship, as it continues to intertwine with their professional lives, represents a captivating narrative of love and support in the limelight.