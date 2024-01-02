Lagos City Choral Calls for Amplified Investment in Music Education

At the heart of Nigeria’s bustling metropolis, the Lagos City Choral is making a plea for the soul of music education within the country. During the 35th Lagos City Choral Christmas party, a unique call was made by Sir Emeka Nwokedi, the esteemed Director of the Lagos City Choral, for a crucial amplification of investment in music education in Nigeria’s schools.

The Current State of Music Education in Nigeria

The current state of music education in Nigeria, according to Nwokedi, is ‘appalling’. He noted a distressing disparity, with private schools investing in music education while public schools fall behind. Despite the Lagos City Choral’s national accolades, the group has yet to receive government assistance. Their survival, instead, has been fueled by the benevolence of private individuals.

Nigerian Government’s Role in Music Education

Nwokedi urged the government to extend its resources to the arts and music sector, areas that resonate with international appeal. The ability for music to transcend geographical boundaries and connect diverse cultures is a powerful tool, particularly in these times of global interconnectedness.

35th Lagos City Choral Christmas party

The 35th Lagos City Choral Christmas party was not without its moments of cheer and celebration. Mrs. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, wife of the Governor of Lagos State and guest of honor at the event, heaped praise on the choral for their captivating performance and their ability to evoke the Christmas spirit. The sentiment was echoed by Chukwuka Eluchie, Chairman of the 35th Anniversary Committee, who reiterated the need for support. Eluchie envisions a future where the choral, armed with the necessary support, could elevate the skills of Nigerians interested in music and become a professional choral music flagship.

This narrative underscores the dire need for government support to elevate music education and the choral community in Nigeria. It is a call to action that reverberates beyond the walls of the choir room, echoing through classrooms and corridors of power, urging policymakers to strike a chord with the future of Nigerian music education.