en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Music

Kyle Richards Honors Late Friend, Addresses Relationship Rumors and Personal Growth

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:54 pm EST
Kyle Richards Honors Late Friend, Addresses Relationship Rumors and Personal Growth

Television personality, Kyle Richards, 55, recently hosted a poignant ‘Celebration of Life’ event, honoring her late friend Lorene who tragically succumbed to suicide in 2022. Amid the emotional ceremony, Kyle illuminated her intense conversations with her confidantes, Teddi Mellencamp and country singer Morgan, aged 29.

Raw Emotions and Strong Connections

Delving into various facets of life, these conversations held a certain depth, as expressed by Kyle. Morgan, known for her raw and honest music, performed her song ‘Wilder Days’ at the ceremony, earning admiration from Kyle who finds her music deeply relatable. Following the dissolution of her marriage with Mauricio Umansky in 2023, rumors of a potential romantic relationship between Kyle and Morgan began to circulate.

Kyle’s Openness and Newfound Outlook

These rumors found fertile ground when Kyle expressed her openness to dating a woman on the ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ (RHOBH). Addressing these rumors and her comments on BravoTV.com’s RHOBH after show, Kyle clarified that her remarks were partly for shock value and also reflective of her newfound open-mindedness and non-judgmental outlook.

Challenges and Personal Growth

Kyle, who has been navigating a tumultuous year, documented in Season 13 of RHOBH, candidly discussed her marital issues with Mauricio, her husband since 1996. The couple, who share three children, had a disagreement over Mauricio’s social media interactions with other women. Kyle expressed her strong disapproval for such behavior, underlining the challenges it poses in their relationship. Amid all this, the ‘Celebration of Life’ event stands as a testament to Kyle’s resilience and her commitment to honor the memory of her late friend, Lorene.

0
Music United States
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Music

See more
25 mins ago
Dominican Artist Ridge Hits New Career High with Latest Single
Dominican artist and producer Ridge has aced the music charts yet again with his latest single, ‘She Want That Ah‘, featuring up-and-coming talent, Money Shaun. The song, a unique blend of bouyon, zouk, soca, trap, and reggae, has effortlessly climbed its way to the number 2 spot on the worldwide soca charts. A Musical Journey
Dominican Artist Ridge Hits New Career High with Latest Single
Yemi Alade: From Passion to Profession
3 hours ago
Yemi Alade: From Passion to Profession
Boy George Serenades Bryan Cranston: An Unscripted Celebrity Encounter
3 hours ago
Boy George Serenades Bryan Cranston: An Unscripted Celebrity Encounter
Massive Attack Reaffirms Boycott of Israel, Donates Profits to Gaza and West Bank
35 mins ago
Massive Attack Reaffirms Boycott of Israel, Donates Profits to Gaza and West Bank
Yasiin Bey on Drake's Music and Honoring MF DOOM
36 mins ago
Yasiin Bey on Drake's Music and Honoring MF DOOM
Drake and Metro Boomin: A Discord Unfolds
54 mins ago
Drake and Metro Boomin: A Discord Unfolds
Latest Headlines
World News
From Last to Playoff Contenders: The Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans
50 seconds
From Last to Playoff Contenders: The Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans
Dominance Unscathed: Trump Set to Influence Iowa Caucus Amid Legal Challenges
1 min
Dominance Unscathed: Trump Set to Influence Iowa Caucus Amid Legal Challenges
Psychiatrist Speaks Out on Mental Health Crisis in Wake of AI CEO's Tragic Case
2 mins
Psychiatrist Speaks Out on Mental Health Crisis in Wake of AI CEO's Tragic Case
Alex Berenguer Seals Athletic Bilbao Victory, De Bruyne Inspires Man City Triumph
2 mins
Alex Berenguer Seals Athletic Bilbao Victory, De Bruyne Inspires Man City Triumph
Somalia's Regional Football Tournament Suspended Amid Safety Concerns
6 mins
Somalia's Regional Football Tournament Suspended Amid Safety Concerns
Taiwan Elects Democratic Progressive Party's Lai Ching-te Amid U.S. Campaign Adjustments for Iowa Caucuses
6 mins
Taiwan Elects Democratic Progressive Party's Lai Ching-te Amid U.S. Campaign Adjustments for Iowa Caucuses
Trump Thanks Notorious Mobster Gravano for Endorsement of His Character
7 mins
Trump Thanks Notorious Mobster Gravano for Endorsement of His Character
John Kerry Leaves Climate Czar Post to Join Biden's Re-election Campaign
8 mins
John Kerry Leaves Climate Czar Post to Join Biden's Re-election Campaign
Social Media and Mental Health: A Mother's Tale
8 mins
Social Media and Mental Health: A Mother's Tale
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
49 mins
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
4 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
4 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
4 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
5 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
6 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
6 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
7 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
8 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app