en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Music

Kris Kristofferson’s Church Visit Inspires Career-Defining Hit ‘Why Me’

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:05 pm EST
Kris Kristofferson’s Church Visit Inspires Career-Defining Hit ‘Why Me’

In the early 1970s, a profound shift occurred in the life and career of American singer-songwriter Kris Kristofferson, triggered by events during a seemingly ordinary visit to the Evangel Temple in Hendersonville, Tennessee. Accompanied by country singer Connie Smith, Kristofferson attended a service presided over by Reverend Jimmie Rodgers Snow. The events that unfolded that day would resonate deeply within Kristofferson, ultimately inspiring the creation of his biggest hit, “Why Me.”

The Epiphany at Evangel Temple

Despite his initial skepticism, Kristofferson found himself moved during the course of the service. In an act that surprised even him, he responded to an altar call. This public confession of faith was no mere ritual for the acclaimed songwriter. He reported an intense emotional experience, a sensation of a burden lifting from his shoulders. This personal transformation served as the catalyst for the creation of “Why Me.”

Birth of a Musical Masterpiece

“Why Me” wasn’t just a song, but an expression of Kristofferson’s gratitude and a plea for guidance. He often described the process of writing it as though he was merely a conduit, holding the pen while the song wrote itself. The connection between the artist and his work was so powerful that it resonated with audiences all over the world. “Why Me” soared to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Singles chart and climbed to No. 16 on the Billboard Hot 100. The song was a defining feature of Kristofferson’s fourth album, “Jesus Was a Capricorn,” which also clinched the top spot on the Country album chart.

A Legacy in Song

“Why Me” didn’t just mark a pivotal moment in Kristofferson’s career; it became an anthem for many. The song has been covered over 100 times by various artists, including the legendary Elvis Presley, who performed it live and featured it on his 1974 album. As the decades have passed, “Why Me” has remained an essential part of Kristofferson’s legacy, a testament to his spiritual journey and undeniable musical talent.

0
Music United States
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Music

See more
9 mins ago
Highlife Musician Kaakyire Kwame Appiah Survives Severe Car Accident
In a remarkable twist of fate, renowned Ghanaian highlife singer, Kaakyire Kwame Appiah, and three others narrowly escaped a severe car accident that could have ended in tragedy. The incident, which occurred on January 9 in Nkawkaw, Eastern Region, saw the artist’s vehicle lose control due to a combination of wet road conditions, poor road
Highlife Musician Kaakyire Kwame Appiah Survives Severe Car Accident
City's Winter Landscape Transforms into Vibrant Arts and Comedy Hub
23 mins ago
City's Winter Landscape Transforms into Vibrant Arts and Comedy Hub
Saudi Arabia Unveils Its First Grand Opera 'Zarqa Al Yamama'
23 mins ago
Saudi Arabia Unveils Its First Grand Opera 'Zarqa Al Yamama'
Metro Boomin's Artistic Pledge: A Testament of Dedication
9 mins ago
Metro Boomin's Artistic Pledge: A Testament of Dedication
Diverse Melodies: A Week of New Music Releases Across Genres
10 mins ago
Diverse Melodies: A Week of New Music Releases Across Genres
Ariana Grande's Triumphant Return with 'Yes, And?' Draws Praise from Selena Gomez
17 mins ago
Ariana Grande's Triumphant Return with 'Yes, And?' Draws Praise from Selena Gomez
Latest Headlines
World News
Amy L. Reeves Seeks Re-election as Coffee County Circuit Clerk
5 seconds
Amy L. Reeves Seeks Re-election as Coffee County Circuit Clerk
Daniil Medvedev Rebuts Netflix Series Portrayal, Readies for Australian Open Amid Controversy
24 seconds
Daniil Medvedev Rebuts Netflix Series Portrayal, Readies for Australian Open Amid Controversy
President Addresses Iran, Proxy War Speculations Amidst Coffee Cups
1 min
President Addresses Iran, Proxy War Speculations Amidst Coffee Cups
Veteran MLB Player Charlie Culberson Switches to Pitching Role with Braves
1 min
Veteran MLB Player Charlie Culberson Switches to Pitching Role with Braves
House Speaker Mike Johnson Navigates Budget Deal Amid Party Opposition
2 mins
House Speaker Mike Johnson Navigates Budget Deal Amid Party Opposition
Medicaid Expansion Tied to Lower Postoperative Mortality in Lung Cancer Surgery
2 mins
Medicaid Expansion Tied to Lower Postoperative Mortality in Lung Cancer Surgery
Trump-linked Businesses Received $7.8M from Foreign Governments: A Potential Constitutional Breach
3 mins
Trump-linked Businesses Received $7.8M from Foreign Governments: A Potential Constitutional Breach
NFL Star's Resilience Amid Injury and Uncertainty
3 mins
NFL Star's Resilience Amid Injury and Uncertainty
TS Galaxy Embarks on Pre-Season European Tour
3 mins
TS Galaxy Embarks on Pre-Season European Tour
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
4 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
5 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
5 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
6 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
8 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
10 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
10 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
11 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
11 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app