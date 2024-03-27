Korn Confirms 30th Anniversary Tour Across North America with Gojira, Spiritbox

Korn, the pioneering nu metal band, has officially announced their extensive 2024 North American tour to celebrate three decades since their influential debut album's release. This monumental tour promises to bring together fans old and new, with performances scheduled in 25 cities throughout the U.S. and Canada this fall. The lineup boasts of impressive support from Grammy-nominated French metal act Gojira and Canadian heavy hitters Spiritbox, alongside special appearances by Evanescence, Daron Malakian and Scars On Broadway, and Vended.

Charting New Territories

The tour kicks off on September 12 in Tampa, Florida, marking the beginning of a nearly two-month-long journey across North America. Key stops include Toronto, Detroit, Chicago, Phoenix, and Houston, with the grand finale set for October 27 in St. Paul, Minnesota. This tour not only celebrates Korn's storied career but also showcases the band's lasting influence on the heavy music genre. Each city on the tour map is poised for unforgettable nights of raw energy and nostalgia, underscored by the groundbreaking sounds that have defined Korn's legacy.

A Legacy Three Decades Strong

Since their formation in 1993, Korn has been at the forefront of the nu metal movement, blending elements of heavy metal with alternative rock, hip-hop, and grunge to create a sound uniquely their own. Their self-titled debut album, released in October 1994, laid the groundwork for a new genre, influencing countless bands that followed. Over the years, Korn has continued to evolve, with their latest album, Requiem, released in 2022, showcasing the band's ability to innovate while staying true to their roots. This tour not only commemorates their groundbreaking debut but also celebrates the band's continual impact on the music industry.

More Than Music

Apart from their musical achievements, members of Korn have been involved in various endeavors that resonate deeply with their fan base. Notably, guitarist Brian "Head" Welch's founding of Atlantic Behavioral Health, a treatment center aimed at addressing mental health issues, highlights the band's commitment to giving back and supporting their community. This multifaceted approach to their careers, blending musical innovation with social responsibility, has endeared Korn to fans worldwide, making their 30th-anniversary tour a highly anticipated event for many.

As Korn prepares to embark on this landmark tour, fans are gearing up for a celebration of music, memory, and the enduring spirit of a band that has consistently pushed the boundaries of genre and expectation. With tickets already on sale, the excitement is palpable, promising a series of performances that will not only honor Korn's past but also hint at the future directions this iconic band may take.