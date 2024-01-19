Korg Unveils Enhanced Opsix mk II Synthesizer with Doubled Polyphony

Korg has unveiled the Opsix mk II, a revamped version of its acclaimed FM synthesizer, offering a myriad of enhancements over the original model. The most notable upgrade in the Opsix mk II is the doubling of polyphony, now extending to 64 voices from the previous 32. This significant enhancement facilitates the creation of more complex, layered sounds, providing a powerful tool for electronic music production and live performances.

Enriched Sound Capabilities

Staying true to its roots, the Opsix mk II retains the 'Altered FM' digital sound engine from its predecessor. However, it steps up the game by introducing new sound components and a broad selection of effects, including a 3-band EQ, chorus, phaser, flanger, distortion, and more, with up to a total of 30 effects. This offers musicians an expansive sound palette to experiment with, enhancing creativity and output.

Modulation and Filters

Apart from the increased polyphony and effects, the Opsix mk II also boasts numerous analog-style filters, some of which are modeled on iconic Korg synths like the MS-20 and PolySix. It also offers extensive modulation options through three envelope generators and three LFOs. These comprehensive modulation options and filters add a layer of depth to the music, allowing artists to create unique, intricate sounds.

Versatile Synthesis and Compatibility

The synthesizer supports different synthesis types beyond FM, including subtractive, semi-modular, waveshaping, additive, and analog modeling. This versatility reflects the Opsix mk II's commitment to cater to a wide range of musical tastes and styles. It remains compatible with sounds from the original version and integrates seamlessly with Korg's software suite for expanded sound library access. The synthesizer comes with a 37-note keyboard, a programmable step sequencer, and an arpeggiator, making it a versatile and comprehensive tool for musicians.

Equipped with a range of connections, including MIDI in/out and a USB-B port, the Opsix mk II is priced at $700 and is expected to be released in March. Korg also teases other products at NAMM, including a desktop module version of the Opsix, as well as modules for the Modwave and Wavestate synths, and a new MicroKORG 2 synth, underscoring the company's commitment to expanding and enriching the world of music.