Africa

Kora Awards Return After 10-Year Break: Namibian Artists Among Top Contenders

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:04 am EST
After a decade-long hiatus, the Kora Awards—an event of significant importance and occasional controversy in the African music industry—is set to make a grand return. The 2024 edition of this prestigious event sees Namibian artists preselected in seven categories among the top 40 contenders. These artists will be competing for nominations alongside their counterparts from across the African continent.

Namibian Artists in the Spotlight

Notable preselected Namibian artists include Gazza, Willy G, and LVMU, all eyed for Best Collaboration. For the Best Female Artist category, Lioness and Khadijah have earned their spots. Emanuel Rose and Waters are in the running for Best Male Artist. The category of Best Influencer sees Luis Munana and Maria Nepembe on the list. Meanwhile, The Ell’s, Young T Wokongha, and ML Musik are in contention for Best Artist/Group.

Awards Timeline and Voting

The preselection process for this coveted event began on December 1, 2023, and will continue until February 29, 2024. The top 20 artists will be announced on March 1, followed by the final nominees on August 30, as shared by Adamou Banoufe, the Central Africa delegate of the Kora Awards. In an exciting twist, fans have the opportunity to vote for their favorite artists, adding a layer of public participation to the event.

Sona Jobarteh: A Kora Virtuoso

One artist who has made a significant impact on the kora music scene is Sona Jobarteh. As the first-ever female virtuoso player of the kora, she has broken barriers and won acclaim worldwide. Jobarteh hails from a griot family and has fulfilled her father’s wishes by earning recognition for her talent alone. Her mesmerizing rendition of the popular West African song ‘Jarabi’ pays tribute to history while breaking new ground. Jobarteh’s contributions to the world of music extend beyond performance—she has also been featured in award-winning films and has released two albums.

Africa Music
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

