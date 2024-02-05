Kodak Black's New Song '11AM in Malibu' Reignites Feud with Boosie BadAzz

Incarcerated rapper Kodak Black has once again stoked the fires of conflict with fellow artist Boosie BadAzz, releasing a new track titled "11AM in Malibu." The song, a freestyle over Drake's "8AM in Charlotte" instrumental, dropped on February 4, and features Kodak rapping about his dominance in the rap industry and issuing a direct challenge to Boosie. This latest release rekindles a feud that began in July of the previous year, when Boosie publicly chastised Kodak for his collaboration with contentious rapper 6ix9ine.

A History of Conflict

The tension between Kodak and Boosie dates back to mid-2023 when Boosie took issue with Kodak's decision to work with 6ix9ine, a controversial figure in the rap scene. Kodak's response was to taunt Boosie through various social media posts, prompting Boosie to retaliate with his own diss track, "Ungrateful," in August of the same year. The two artists remained relatively quiet towards each other until the release of "11AM in Malibu," which has thrust their dispute back into the limelight.

The Song and Its Impact

"11AM in Malibu" features Kodak rapping over Conductor Williams' instrumental for Drake's "8AM in Charlotte." In the track, he portrays himself as a threat in the rap game and directly challenges Boosie, questioning his position and contrasting it with his own. The song's release has reignited the ongoing feud, adding another layer of complexity to the narrative between the two rappers.

Kodak Black's Current Situation

Kodak Black, currently behind bars for possession of Oxycodone, has been actively making music despite his incarceration. His lawyer is arguing for a prescription, attempting to mitigate the charges. As he battles legal troubles, his music and the controversies surrounding him continue to keep him in the public eye, his latest track serving as a prime example.