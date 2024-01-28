Kii Audio Unveils the Kii SEVEN: A Revolution in Studio Monitoring

Kii Audio, the renowned audio equipment company, has announced the launch of its latest offering, the Kii SEVEN, a new studio monitor that aims to reimagine the listening experience, building on the success of its predecessor, the Kii THREE.

Technical Specifications

The Kii SEVEN is a powerhouse of technology, boasting two 6.5-inch woofers, a 5-inch midrange driver, and a 1-inch tweeter. The device is supported by 600 Watts of amplification, ensuring a flat base frequency response that can be tweaked as per user preference for bass or treble levels.

The monitor introduces two operational modes: minimum phase and minimum latency. The former aims at precise accuracy, while the latter facilitates real-time playback, a feature proving to be a boon for recording.

Cardioid Point-Source Technology

In a breakthrough technological enhancement, the Kii SEVEN incorporates Kii Audio's proprietary cardioid point-source technology. This technology employs complex DSP calculations to create a cardioid sound dispersion pattern, reducing room response and enhancing playback clarity. It is a particularly impactful feature for studios grappling with challenging acoustics.

The Kii SEVEN is designed for versatility, offering various connectivity options: analog XLR and TRS inputs, AES/EBU connectors, Apple Airplay, Bluetooth, and Dante for professional audio setups. The Kii Control provides centralized monitor control, and the system supports the configuration of multiple Kii SEVEN and Kii THREE speakers for elaborate setups like Dolby Atmos.

The Kii SEVEN will be available for purchase in two colors, Fine Touch White and Fine Touch Dark Grey, from March 2024. Prices will start at 3,795.00 EUR, 3,495.00 GBP, and USD 3,895.