Khruangbin Unveils 'May Ninth': A Dreamy Prelude to Upcoming Album 'A LA SALA'

As the world tilts towards spring, Khruangbin, the globally acclaimed music ensemble, gifts its fans a musical whisper of the approaching warmth with their latest release, 'May Ninth'. This track, emanating soft, tender drums beneath a warm blanket of guitar by Mark Speer, serves as the latest preview from their eagerly awaited album, A LA SALA. Set to grace the airwaves on April 5th through Dead Oceans and Night Time Stories Ltd, this album marks a significant chapter following their 2020's hit, Mordechai.

Guitar Strings and Bird Songs: Crafting a Soundscape

With 'May Ninth', Khruangbin transcends beyond mere music production into the realm of creating an experience. The song is layered with American roots-inspired guitar lines and airy vocals, set against a backdrop of environmental sounds like birds singing, inviting listeners into a serene, almost ethereal space. It is this distinctive blend of elements that demonstrates the band’s unique ability to fuse various influences into a cohesive sound that is both reflective and celebratory.

A Musical Ode to Warmer Days

At its core, 'May Ninth' is a wistful ode to warmer days. Laura Lee's and Mark Speer's vocals interweave with lyrics that express a longing for the summer during the chill of early winter. This yearning for warmth and sunshine is not just vocalized but encapsulated within the music itself, creating a dreamy atmosphere that resonates with the listeners' own desires for brighter days. The release of an animated video alongside the song, directed by the talented trio Nathaniel Murphy, Jenny Lucia Mascia, and Jeremy Higgins, adds a visual layer to this auditory longing, further enhancing the immersive experience.

Anticipation Builds for 'A LA SALA'

Following the release of the lead single 'A Love International', 'May Ninth' stands as another testament to Khruangbin’s artistic evolution and their ability to craft songs that resonate on a global scale. As the release date for A LA SALA draws nearer, anticipation builds. The album promises to be a journey through the band's reflective and celebratory nature, with each track offering a glimpse into the diverse influences that shape their sound. Khruangbin’s journey from Mordechai to A LA SALA is not just a passage through time but a deepening of their musical dialogue with the world.

As 'May Ninth' sets the tone for what's to come, Khruangbin invites listeners into a world where music transcends the boundaries of genre and geography, creating a universal language of emotion and experience. With A LA SALA, Khruangbin is not just releasing an album; they are opening a door to a musical voyage that promises warmth, reflection, and an enduring echo of summer.