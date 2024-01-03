Keung To Breaks Jacky Cheung’s Record; Women Artists Dominate UK Music Scene

In an unprecedented achievement, rising Hong Kong music sensation, Keung To, has broken a long-standing record previously held by the legendary Jacky Cheung, often addressed as the ‘God of Songs’. Keung To has clinched the ‘My Favourite Song’ award at the Ultimate Song Chart Awards 2023, marking his fourth consecutive win and surpassing Jacky Cheung’s three-year streak in the early 1990s.

Keung To Stamps His Mark

Keung To’s singles ‘The Love Without Words’ (2020), ‘Dear My Friend’ (2021), ‘What The Works Say’ (2022), and now ‘Tao’ (2023), have all been recipients of this coveted award. The latest edition saw Keung To secure a whopping 47.4% of the 10,667 votes cast, leaving behind Anson Lo’s ‘Money’ and Hins Cheung’s ‘Invisible Playground’.

Acknowledging the Achievement

In his acceptance speech, Keung To pledged to continue his hard work and expressed his gratitude for the recognition. The audience was also treated to a stirring performance video of ‘Tao’, the award-winning single that has further etched his name in the annals of Hong Kong’s music history.

UK Music Scene Echoes Gender Equality

In a parallel development, the U.K. music industry witnessed a record-breaking feat by female artists in 2023. They dominated the Official Singles Chart, spending the most weeks at No.1 since the chart’s inception in 1952. Miley Cyrus’s ‘Flowers’ emerged as the biggest hit with 198 million streams, contributing to a record 31-week chart-topping run by women artists. Seven of the year’s Top 10 tracks were by women, reaffirming their influential presence in the industry.

Year of Records

The U.K. recorded music consumption saw a surge of 10%, hitting 182.8 million albums. The audio streaming market reached a staggering 179.6 billion streams, reflecting the changing dynamics of music consumption. Vinyl LP sales saw their fastest growth this decade, with an 11.8% rise to 6.1 million units. The Weeknd’s ‘The Highlights’ was the year’s top album, followed by Swift’s ‘Midnights’.