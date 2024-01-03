en English
K-Pop

Kep1er Marks Second Debut Anniversary with Pop-Up Store in Seoul

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:27 pm EST
The K-pop girl group, Kep1er, marked its second debut anniversary in style, launching a pop-up store in Seoul’s bustling Mapo District. Housed in the chic Café Dear My Muse, the event kicked off on Wednesday and will continue until Thursday. The celebratory initiative was announced by Wakeone and Swing Entertainment, the twin agencies managing the band.

Chronicle of a Journey

The pop-up store is more than just a shopping destination. It serves as a living, breathing testament to Kep1er’s two-year journey in the vibrant world of K-pop. From their humble beginnings in Mnet’s audition show ‘Girls Planet 999: The Girls Saga’ to their rise as one of the genre’s most promising acts, every chapter of their story is brought to life through the store’s decor.

Exclusive Memorabilia

For Kep1er’s ardent fans, the store offers a treasure trove of exclusive member’s gifts and signed instant photos. These mementos, beyond their intrinsic value, form a tangible connection between the band and their followers. Alongside the launch, an image commemorating Kep1er’s anniversary was shared across various social media platforms, fanning the flames of fan excitement.

Marking a Stellar Journey

Formed in 2021, Kep1er is a product of the popular Mnet audition show ‘Girls Planet 999: The Girls Saga.’ The nine-member ensemble emerged as finalists in the competition, earning their place in the K-pop pantheon. Their name, an homage to the famed astronomer Johannes Kepler, aligns with the show’s space theme, symbolizing their stellar ambitions. Since their debut in January 2022 with the EP ‘First Impact,’ Kep1er has released ‘Magic Hour’ in September and a Japanese single ‘Fly-High’ in November. Comprising Yujin, Chaehyun, Dayeon, Youngeun, Yeseo, Xiaoting, Mashiro, Hikaru, and Huening Bahiyyih, the band is co-managed by Wakeone and Swing Entertainment.

K-Pop Music South Korea
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

