Kenny Chesney's 'Sun Goes Down' Tour Hits Buffalo: Special Guest Megan Moroney Joins at Darien Lake

In an announcement that's set hearts racing across the country music landscape, Kenny Chesney, the much-loved star known for his electrifying performances and anthemic hits, is slated to bring his 'Sun Goes Down' Tour to the iconic Darien Lake Amphitheater in Buffalo, N.Y., on June 27. In a special twist that adds even more allure to the event, Megan Moroney, a rising talent in the country music scene, is confirmed to join Chesney, elevating this tour stop to a must-see event for fans.

A Chance to Win: Tune In and Win Big

Adding to the excitement, WGR 550 AM is offering listeners a golden opportunity to win a pair of tickets to this much-anticipated concert. With Jeremy White at the helm, the contest, courtesy of Live Nation, promises to be a thrilling chance for fans to secure their spot at what promises to be one of the summer's standout live music events. The tickets, each valued at approximately $60, spotlight not just the allure of live music but also the generosity of the contest organizers, with up to five winners poised to experience the magic of Chesney's performance live. The contest window, from February 21 to February 23, 2024, is a narrow one, ensuring the anticipation will be as high as the stakes.

Presale Perks: Secure Your Spot Early

For those eager to ensure their attendance beyond the hope of winning tickets, a presale event presents a prime opportunity. Managed by Live Nation and requiring the use of a presale code 'ENERGY', this presale event kicks off on Thursday at 10 a.m., a day before tickets go on sale to the general public. This presale offers a strategic advantage to fans, allowing them to secure their tickets early and breathe easy in the lead-up to what promises to be a highlight of the summer concert season at Darien Lake Amphitheater.

What to Expect: A Night of Unforgettable Music

Kenny Chesney's 'Sun Goes Down' tour has become synonymous with high-energy performances that not only showcase his hits but also his connection with No Shoes Nation, his dedicated fan base. The addition of Darien Lake Amphitheater as a venue expands the opportunity for fans to experience the raw energy and communal spirit that define Chesney's stadium shows. With the inclusion of Megan Moroney, whose artistry and rising popularity add an exciting dynamic to the lineup, attendees can expect a night of unforgettable music that captures the essence of country music's power to bring people together.

Importantly, in light of ongoing health concerns, the concert will adhere to stringent COVID-19 vaccination, screening, and safety requirements. These measures ensure that the joy of live music does not come at the expense of public health, allowing fans to immerse themselves in the experience with peace of mind.

As June 27 approaches, the anticipation for Kenny Chesney's performance at the Darien Lake Amphitheater, with special guest Megan Moroney, continues to build. Between the chance to win tickets through WGR 550 AM and the presale opportunity, fans have multiple avenues to secure their spot at this can't-miss event. It's a testament to the enduring appeal of live music and the unique bond between artists and their fans—an experience that transcends the ordinary and becomes a cherished memory for all who partake.