Kelly Moran Redefines Piano Music with 'Moves In The Field' Featuring Disklavier Innovations

On March 29th, 2023, the music world braces for an innovative leap as Kelly Moran prepares to unveil her latest album, 'Moves In The Field'. This release marks a pivotal moment in Moran's career, showcasing her groundbreaking exploration of the Disklavier player piano. The album promises a fusion of Moran's artistry with the inhuman capabilities of this unique instrument, offering listeners an immersive experience into the future of music composition.

Unveiling the Magic of Disklavier

Moran's journey with the Disklavier began in early 2020, thanks to a partnership with Yamaha. This advanced player piano became her ally in pushing the boundaries of traditional piano performance. Moran describes the Disklavier as an extension of her creative will, allowing her to compose duets between herself and the instrument. By recording multiple layers and experimenting with the piano's capabilities, Moran has crafted an album that blends the mechanical precision of the Disklavier with her emotional and nuanced playing. The result is a collection of tracks that transcend the limits of what can be achieved with ten fingers alone.

A New Era of Musical Composition

The significance of 'Moves In The Field' lies not just in its technical achievements but in the bold new direction it signals for musical composition. Moran has ventured beyond the well-trodden path of prepared piano techniques, previously featured in her acclaimed albums 'Bloodroot' (2017) and 'Ultraviolet' (2018). This album represents a significant departure from traditional methods, emphasizing the seamless integration of human creativity and machine precision. Through the use of the Disklavier, Moran has been able to compose complex melodies, chords with more than 10 notes, and patterns played at speeds that defy human capabilities. This exploration into the possibilities of music-making highlights Moran's position at the forefront of contemporary composition, blurring the lines between the artist and the instrument.

Bringing 'Moves In The Field' to the World

The anticipation for 'Moves In The Field' has been building since the release of a tantalizing teaser, setting the stage for what promises to be a transformative listening experience. Moran's innovative approach to the Disklavier has not only expanded her own creative horizons but also opened up new avenues for musical expression. As Moran embarks on a short UK tour in April to promote the album, fans and newcomers alike will have the opportunity to witness firsthand the fusion of human emotion and technological prowess that defines 'Moves In The Field'. This tour is not just a series of concerts but a celebration of the endless possibilities that arise when tradition meets innovation.

In conclusion, Kelly Moran's 'Moves In The Field' is more than just an album; it is a milestone in the evolution of music composition. By embracing the Disklavier player piano, Moran has charted a new course that marries the inhuman capabilities of the instrument with her own artistic vision. This album is a testament to the power of innovation, offering listeners a glimpse into the future of music. As Moran continues to explore the boundaries of what is possible, her work serves as an inspiration for musicians and composers, challenging them to think beyond the conventional and to dream of what might be.