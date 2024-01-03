en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Music

Kelly Clarkson: Healing Through Music Amidst Divorce

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:51 pm EST
Kelly Clarkson: Healing Through Music Amidst Divorce

Three-time Grammy winner and American Idol star, Kelly Clarkson, opens a window into the therapeutic role her latest album, ‘Chemistry’, played during her divorce from Brandon Blackstock. In a candid interview with People, the accomplished singer-songwriter shares how the creation of ‘Chemistry’ proved to be a healthy emotional outlet amidst the emotional turmoil of her divorce.

Turning Pain into Power

Known for her forthright character, Clarkson describes herself as a ‘let-go person’, someone who does not cling to grudges. It was this very attitude that propelled her to channel her life experiences into her music, seeing it as a tool for self-analysis and planning her next moves. As she navigated through the highs and lows of depression, Clarkson found solace in writing. The process not only helped her cope with the overwhelming feelings of loneliness and grief but also paved the way for her to reclaim her power.

‘Chemistry’: A Testament of Resilience

The album, now her 12th to enter the Billboard 200 and ninth to reach the top 10, stands as a testament to Clarkson’s resilience. The lead singles, ‘Me’ and ‘Mine’, embody different emotional states and stages of grief, resonating deeply with listeners. Clarkson equates the release of ‘Chemistry’ to a personal victory, a moment of taking back her power. For her, music has been nothing less than a blessing, a way to articulate feelings that are otherwise hard to express.

Life After Divorce

Despite the challenges that followed her divorce, including her ex-husband being ordered to pay over $2.6 million for allegedly making illegal business deals on her behalf, Clarkson stands unshaken. She has recently relocated to New York City with her children and ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’. Expressing relief and excitement about being in a better mental state for the show’s fifth season, Clarkson emphasizes the importance of self-sufficiency and not needing anything from a new partner. ‘Chemistry’ is not just an album; it’s a reflection of Clarkson’s journey, an embodiment of her strength, and a beacon of hope for those navigating through similar life-changing experiences.

0
Music United States
author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Music

See more
3 mins ago
Borah Productions' Artists Debut First Collective Single, "Nu Mereci"
As the sun sets on Santiago Island, the melody of a new song reverberates across its scenic beauty. This is “Nu Mereci,” the debut single of a group of talented musicians from Borah Productions, including Gafa Tavares, Saymon DoGueto, Gii, and Alex. In an era of individualistic pursuits, this collaborative project stands as a testament
Borah Productions' Artists Debut First Collective Single, "Nu Mereci"
Daze Between New Orleans Event to Return in 2024
21 mins ago
Daze Between New Orleans Event to Return in 2024
Keller Cox & Cleto Cordero Collaborate for New Song 'Damn Good Friends'
25 mins ago
Keller Cox & Cleto Cordero Collaborate for New Song 'Damn Good Friends'
Davido's Struggle with Yoruba Language Ignites Online Discourse
11 mins ago
Davido's Struggle with Yoruba Language Ignites Online Discourse
Chartmetric Revamps Artist Pages with Enhanced User Experience
12 mins ago
Chartmetric Revamps Artist Pages with Enhanced User Experience
Kirk Windstein Teases New Music from Heavy Metal Band Down
12 mins ago
Kirk Windstein Teases New Music from Heavy Metal Band Down
Latest Headlines
World News
South Dakota: A Mosaic of Stories From Road Closures to Political Speculations
11 seconds
South Dakota: A Mosaic of Stories From Road Closures to Political Speculations
Willie Gaines Enters Transfer Portal: A New Chapter Awaits
30 seconds
Willie Gaines Enters Transfer Portal: A New Chapter Awaits
Gateway Pundit: An Unlikely Source for Trump's Election Fraud Claims
48 seconds
Gateway Pundit: An Unlikely Source for Trump's Election Fraud Claims
Clinical Oncology Biomarker Testing Market Set to Soar to $12.6 Billion by 2028
1 min
Clinical Oncology Biomarker Testing Market Set to Soar to $12.6 Billion by 2028
What Does Black Mucus Indicate About Your Health?
2 mins
What Does Black Mucus Indicate About Your Health?
Tom Hanks' Physical Transformation in 'Elvis': An Insight
2 mins
Tom Hanks' Physical Transformation in 'Elvis': An Insight
Leeds United Recalls Sonny Perkins from Oxford United
2 mins
Leeds United Recalls Sonny Perkins from Oxford United
Wisconsin Lawmakers Deliberate on Reforming Commercial Building Plan Review Process
3 mins
Wisconsin Lawmakers Deliberate on Reforming Commercial Building Plan Review Process
BJP Emerges as Prime Beneficiary in Electoral Trust Donations: ADR Analysis
3 mins
BJP Emerges as Prime Beneficiary in Electoral Trust Donations: ADR Analysis
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
15 mins
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
56 mins
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
58 mins
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
1 hour
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
2 hours
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
2 hours
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
2 hours
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
2 hours
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate
2 hours
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app