Kelis's Rwandan Adventure: A Journey of Exploration and Conservation

In the heart of East Africa, an unexpected figure is exploring the vibrant landscapes and rich cultures of Rwanda. American singer, songwriter, and chef Kelis Rogers, globally acclaimed for her hit song 'Milkshake,' is sharing her experiences in Rwanda with her 1.5 million Instagram followers. Having started her visit on January 31, Kelis has immersed herself in a plethora of activities that reveal the depth and diversity of Rwanda's allure.

Embracing Rwanda's Natural Beauty

Kelis has been engaging with Rwanda's unique natural features, including the majestic Inyambo cows, known for their long horns and regal stature. Hiking through the verdant Rwandan landscapes, she has met local residents and gained insights into the everyday rhythms of life in this East African nation.

A Journey of Conservation

Among the highlights of her journey, Kelis has visited mountain gorillas, a critically endangered species whose survival is a testament to Rwanda's robust conservation efforts. Expressing her admiration, she praised the dedication of rangers, guides, and trackers who work tirelessly to protect these creatures. Notably, she underscored the precautions taken to safeguard the gorillas, including wearing masks and refraining from physical contact.

A Broader East African Exploration

Her journey in Rwanda is part of a wider exploration of East Africa, which has seen her traverse Kenya and Zanzibar. These experiences are enriching Kelis's understanding of the region, and she is sharing this journey with her global audience, offering them a window into the dynamic cultural and natural beauty of East Africa.

Kelis: A Global Influence

Kelis Rogers is no ordinary singer. With a versatile career that spans across genres, she has collaborated with various icons in R&B, hip-hop, electronic, dance, pop, rock, indie, and alternative music. Her global influence is evident in her record sales, which total 6 million copies worldwide. Particularly in the UK, she has been a prominent figure with ten top-ten singles, cementing her place in the annals of the music industry.

As Kelis continues to explore Rwanda, her experiences are not only deepening her connection with East Africa but also shedding light on the region's unique attractions and conservation efforts to her millions of followers around the world.