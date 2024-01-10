Keith Urban to Headline NBA Crossover Pregame Concert at NBA All-Star Weekend

Indiana Convention Center is set to reverberate with the soulful sounds of country music icon, Keith Urban, on February 17th, as part of the NBA All-Star Weekend festivities. The celebrated artist's performance will headline the NBA Crossover pregame concert, a vibrant event that encapsulates the spirit of basketball intertwined with the flamboyance of entertainment and culture.

Keith Urban to Ignite NBA All-Star Weekend

Keith Urban's appearance at the NBA Crossover event, scheduled for February 16-18, is a pivotal part of the weekend's festivities. The event promises a cornucopia of interactive experiences, autograph sessions, live performances, and art installations. While other artists are also scheduled to perform during this star-studded weekend, the organizers have kept their identities under wraps, creating an air of anticipation.

Tickets and Event Details

Tickets for Urban's concert are available for purchase starting at $100. Notably, the ticket price also includes access to the Crossover event on the day of the concert. The event is designed as a standing-room-only affair, ensuring an energized atmosphere and an immersive live music experience.

More than a Basketball Event

At its core, the NBA Crossover is a fan-centric occasion. It goes beyond the boundaries of a typical basketball event, celebrating not only the sport but also the essence of entertainment and culture. It enhances the NBA All-Star Weekend experience by adding layers of art, music, and interactive engagements. This unique blend is what makes the event a must-attend for basketball enthusiasts and entertainment lovers alike.

Keith Urban, with his distinctive musical prowess, is no stranger to Indianapolis. He has previously enthralled audiences with his remarkable performance at Ruoff, a show that was followed by a day of chaos. This time, as he prepares to take center stage at the NBA Crossover, fans can look forward to another unforgettable night of music and merriment.