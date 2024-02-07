Kate Nash Embarks on a New Musical Journey with Kill Rock Stars

Renowned British artist, Kate Nash, has declared her collaboration with Kill Rock Stars, an esteemed American independent record label. The news arrived with the introduction of a new song - a testament to Nash's ability to reflect upon the dynamic nature of relationships and the importance of acknowledging their end.

Embracing Change and Growth

Nash, who is lauded for her unapologetic storytelling and fearless approach to music, emphasizes the constant effort required to maintain good relationships and the significance of honesty in personal growth. She shares her experiences from her twelve-year-long journey as an independent artist, highlighting the discipline she has fostered.

A New Chapter with Kill Rock Stars

Expressing her enthusiasm about her future with Kill Rock Stars, Nash lauds the label for its rich music history and distinguished taste. The record label, famous for its work with influential bands such as Bikini Kill and Sleater-Kinney, reciprocates the admiration, praising Nash's dedication to creating art that strives to better the world.

Celebrating the New Partnership

To commemorate her new journey, Nash has planned a performance at EartH in London on May 17. In addition, she will be accompanying The Kooks on Brighton Beach in July and making appearances at various festivals including Kendal Calling and Boardmasters in August.