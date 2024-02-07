Karina Rykman Announces Major Concert at Racket NYC Amid 2024 Winter Tour

Renowned bassist Karina Rykman has unveiled plans for a monumental headlining concert at Racket in New York City, slated for Saturday, May 18, in what is punted as her most substantial solo performance yet. The concert will be held in a 650-person standing-room hall, promising an intimate experience for her fans.

Presale Begins, Public Tickets Soon

Presale for the concert commenced on February 7th, at 10 a.m. ET, offering dedicated followers early access to secure their spots. The presale is expected to continue until February 8th, at 10 p.m. ET, after which tickets will be available for the wider public from February 9 at 10 a.m. ET. Tickets can be purchased through AXS, a leading ticketing and digital media platform.

Rykman's 2024 Winter Tour

More than just a standalone concert, this performance is a part of Rykman's 2024 Winter Tour, which kicks off on February 17. The tour will see Rykman traverse across states, with performances scheduled in Texas, Colorado, the Midwest, and the Northeast. The tour is intended to promote her debut full-length studio album, 'Joyride,' which was released to much acclaim on August 18, 2023.

Festival Performances

In addition to her tour, Rykman is set to perform at festival gigs at Daze Between in New Orleans and Sun Sand and Soul in Florida, further amplifying her presence on the music scene in the lead-up to her New York City concert.