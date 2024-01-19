Kanye West's Controversial Fashion Choice Ignites Backlash

In a move that has stirred controversy, renowned rapper and billionaire Kanye West was seen wearing a T-shirt featuring the image and logo of Burzum, a notorious black metal project led by Norwegian musician Kristian "Varg" Vikernes. The musician is infamous for his neo-Nazi views and criminal history, including the murder of his bandmate, for which he served 16 years in prison.

Questionable Fashion Choice Amidst Past Controversies

West's fashion choice comes on the heels of his recent apology to the Jewish community for previous antisemitic remarks. This includes a tweet about going 'death con 3 ON JEWISH PEOPLE' and praise for Adolf Hitler. The provocative choice of wardrobe has only reignited concerns about West's associations with controversial figures.

The Impact of West's Actions

The rapper's decision to use a similar font for his new album's logo, mirroring the Burzum design, is seen as further endorsement of Vikernes' ideologies. Vikernes has been accused of promoting Nazism and white supremacist ideas, including demonstrated racism towards black people. In the face of West's actions, significant backlash has ensued, costing him lucrative brand deals with Gap, Adidas, and Balenciaga, among others.

Public Reaction and Consequences

West's latest outburst during a concert in Las Vegas and subsequent apology on Christmas Day did little to quell the storm. His T-shirt choice, seen as an endorsement of neo-Nazi affiliated ideologies, has raised questions about his judgment and the message he's sending. As a figure of influence, the incident underscores the power of cultural symbols and the impact of celebrity choices on shaping public discourse.