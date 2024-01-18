en English
Fashion

Kanye West’s $850,000 Grill: A Nod to Cinema and Extravagance

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:26 am EST
Kanye West’s $850,000 Grill: A Nod to Cinema and Extravagance

Kanye West, the eminent rapper and fashion mogul, has once again seized the spotlight with his latest luxury acquisition—an opulent grill costing a staggering $850,000. This purchase has sparked a flurry of speculation and chatter across the globe, with initial conjecture suggesting that West had his natural teeth entirely replaced with custom-designed titanium dentures. These rumors were, however, promptly dispelled, as it was later clarified that West had chosen to adorn his smile with an extravagant grill, a decorative dental piece.

Grill: Design Inspired by the Silver Screen

The design of West’s new grill draws heavily from the cinematic world, specifically from the gadgets featured in two James Bond films—’The Spy Who Loved Me’ (1977) and ‘Moonraker’ (1979). With this new accessory, West seems to be channeling the infamous Bond villain, Jaws, known for his menacing metal mouth. Fitted by Dr. Thomas Connelly, a renowned dentist in Beverly Hills, and master dental technician Naoki Hayashi, the grill is a testament to West’s penchant for the extraordinary and the unique.

Continuing a Legacy of Eye-Catching Choices

The extravagance of West’s new grill is in sync with the grandiosity often showcased in his fashion and music undertakings. This is not the rapper’s first foray into dental adornments—he had previously replaced his entire bottom row of teeth with diamond and gold implants in 2010, further cementing his reputation for making bold, conversation-starting choices.

Amidst Controversies and Collaborations

This latest move by West comes amidst various personal and professional controversies. From being sued for allegedly assaulting a man outside Soho House in January 2022, to facing criticism over the multiple delays in the release of his collaborative album with Ty Dolla $ign titled ‘Vultures’, and the controversy surrounding his wife Bianca Censori’s attire in a Las Vegas casino, West’s life continues to be a hotbed of public scrutiny. Yet, the rapper continues to make waves, showing off his new grill while catching up with former collaborator and friend Chris Rock at the iconic Chateau Marmont.

author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

