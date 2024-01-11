en English
Kali Uchis and Don Toliver Expecting First Child: A Journey of Love and Anticipation

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 11, 2024 at 6:26 pm EST
Kali Uchis and Don Toliver Expecting First Child: A Journey of Love and Anticipation

In a tender reveal fuelled by love and anticipation, musicians Kali Uchis and Don Toliver have shared with the world that they are expecting their first child. The announcement was made via an intimate 30-second video montage on Instagram, which showcased poignant moments, including Toliver affectionately interacting with Uchis’s baby bump during an ultrasound appointment and the couple swaying together in a room adorned with stained-glass windows.

Embracing Parenthood

The couple, whose romantic link was first established in 2021, expressed their excitement with captions like ‘Starting our family’ and ‘Don’t take too long to get here little pooks, mom & dad can’t wait to share our life with you.’ Uchis, 29, also posted a heartfelt note on her Instagram Story, reflecting on the joyous and impactful moment when she heard their child’s heartbeat for the first time.

A Wave of Celebration

The news was greeted with a surge of congratulations and well-wishes from fans, family, and celebrity friends, including the acclaimed artist Victoria Monet. The pregnancy announcement comes at a particularly high note in Uchis’s career, coinciding with the impending release of her album ‘Orquideas’ and her forthcoming performance at the esteemed BottleRock Napa Valley.

A Journey of Love and Music

Don Toliver has in the past candidly discussed the couple’s private approach to their relationship and the normal challenges they face, underscoring his profound commitment to their bond. Already a strong duo in the music industry – the two have collaborated on tracks and shared stages – this new chapter in their lives further cements their partnership.

The pregnancy announcement is a monumental moment for Uchis, who had previously stated in an interview that starting a family was one of her biggest goals. As they embark on this new journey, the couple’s love story continues to inspire and captivate their fans around the world.

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

