Kaala Bhairava on AI in Music: A Tool, Not a Replacement

In an enlightening interview with ANI, Kaala Bhairava, the voice behind the Oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu, shared his views on the role of artificial intelligence (AI) in the world of music and creativity. Bhairava, who has made a significant mark in the industry, emphasized that AI should be seen as a tool, enhancing the creative process, rather than an existential threat to human creators.

AI as a Creative Ally

Delving into the specifics, Bhairava discussed how AI is being harnessed in music creation, from generating innovative soundscapes to smoothing out audio mixing and mastering. He also highlighted the role of AI in powering recommendation systems and creating rights-free music, reinforcing his belief in AI as an efficient tool that can augment human creativity.

AI-generated Music and Its Implications

Bhairava touched upon the emergence of artists using AI to generate new sounds, citing the example of OpenAI's Jukebox. This AI-driven tool offers a new dimension to musical experimentation but, according to Bhairava, it doesn't undermine the importance of human creativity. He maintained that the essence of content, whether it be music, books, or movies, emerges from the real-life experiences and inner expressions of creators, which AI, despite its intelligence, can't replicate.

AI and the Future of Music

The interview also shed light on SoundRaw.io, a music service that uses AI-driven music creation tools to generate royalty-free compositions. The AI, which samples millions of sounds to create new compositions, offers a platform for content creators to integrate AI-generated music into their projects. This service, which offers both a free tier and a monthly subscription, is another representation of AI as a tool to extend creativity, not a replacement for human composers.