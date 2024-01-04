en English
K-Pop

K-Pop Titans IU, G-Dragon, and Cho Yong-pil Announce Comebacks

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:01 pm EST
K-Pop Titans IU, G-Dragon, and Cho Yong-pil Announce Comebacks

Renowned K-pop soloist, IU, has declared her return to the music scene with her first new album in two years, accompanied by her first international concert tour in four years. This announcement is a shift from her recent focus on acting since the release of her mini album ‘Pieces’ in December 2021.

Return of IU: Music and More

IU, who holds the unique distinction of being the first female solo artist in the K-pop industry to perform solo at Seoul’s Olympic Stadium, has already filmed a music video for her new album, featuring V from BTS. In addition to her music career, IU is currently involved in a Netflix series titled ‘You Have Done Well.’ She will be traveling abroad later this month to finalize her album.

G-Dragon’s Comeback and New Beginnings

In a parallel development, G-Dragon, another influential figure in the K-pop industry, has announced his comeback after being cleared of drug allegations. His return is marked by the establishment of a new agency, Galaxy Corp, and the creation of an anti-drug foundation, JusPeace Foundation. G-Dragon’s comeback is seen as a fulfillment of his artistic and social responsibilities.

Cho Yong-pil: The King Returns

Meanwhile, the legendary Korean musician, Cho Yong-pil, also known as ‘Gawang’ or the king of pop music in Korea, is gearing up to release his 20th full-length album, marking an impressive 56 years in the music industry. The release, initially planned for 2023, was delayed as Cho seeks to perfect the album. As a prelude to the album, Cho unveiled two preview albums and graced the stages of the Olympic Stadium and the KSPO Dome in Seoul.

K-Pop Music South Korea
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

