K-pop Star Haechan Faces Controversy for Indoor Smoking, SM Entertainment Issues Apology

Haechan, a member of the globally recognized K-pop group NCT, has found himself in the eye of a storm following a controversy around his smoking indoors, an act considered illegal in South Korea. The incident has sparked significant debate, leading to his agency, SM Entertainment, officially acknowledging the situation and issuing a public apology.

The Controversy Unfolds

Haechan was filmed smoking an electric cigarette indoors, a clip that rapidly went viral and triggered widespread criticism. The incident not only led to a backlash among netizens but also drew the attention of authorities, culminating in the imposition of a fine.

The Aftermath

SM Entertainment, in response to this controversy, took immediate action. They acknowledged the incident and issued an apology on behalf of the idol. Furthermore, the agency confirmed that it would pay the imposed fine without delay, reflecting their commitment to rectify the situation promptly.

SM Entertainment’s Apology and Commitment

SM Entertainment’s official statement expressed regret for the worry caused by Haechan’s inconsiderate behavior. The agency promised to ensure that all necessary actions, including the prompt payment of the fine, were undertaken. They also emphasized that they would work diligently to prevent such incidents from recurring in the future. The incident has also sparked concerns about Haechan’s health due to his smoking habits, adding another layer to the controversy.