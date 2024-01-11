K-pop Sensation aespa Set to Release Documentary and Open Pop-Up Store in Seoul

South Korean K-pop group, aespa, is poised to break new ground with the release of their first documentary film, aespa: MY First Page. Set for a February premiere at Lotte Cinemas, the film will delve into the lives of the members since their debut in November 2020 and will provide an intimate glimpse into their ongoing projects, dreams, and aspirations.

From Debut to Documentary

The documentary will offer fans an unprecedented look into the lives of the aespa members – Karina, Winter, Giselle, and Ningning. It will feature candid interviews, unseen footage, and live performances, offering insight into the meteoric rise of this globally acclaimed group. The members’ journey, from their rookie days to the heights of K-pop stardom, promises to be a compelling narrative of struggle, ambition, and triumph.

An aespa Experience at Lotte World Mall

Further escalating the buzz around the film’s release, SM Entertainment, the group’s label, is set to open a pop-up store at the Lotte World Mall in Seoul. Running from January 12 to 21, the store will amplify the aespa experience by showcasing a trailer of the film, providing aespa-themed photo zones, and creating an interactive platform for fans to send messages to the group. Exclusive aespa merchandise will also be available for purchase, adding another layer to the excitement.

On a Winning Streak

The group has been riding high on success since their debut. Their album, My World, won the distinction of being the second best-selling K-pop girl group album in 2023 and made its mark on the Billboard 200 albums chart at the ninth position. The group’s prowess was further recognized at the 13th Circle Chart Music Awards, where they bagged the Artist of the Year awards in both the Digital and Album categories. With a burgeoning fanbase in India, aespa has also expressed their desire to visit the country, assuring fans they will make the trip as soon as possible.